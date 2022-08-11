Computershare Limited Just Beat EPS By 5.7%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 9.7% to AU$22.97 in the week after its latest full-year results. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$2.6b, statutory earnings beat expectations 5.7%, with Computershare reporting profits of US$0.38 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

View our latest analysis for Computershare

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Computershare from 13 analysts is for revenues of US$3.07b in 2023 which, if met, would be a solid 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to bounce 69% to US$0.64. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$3.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.73 in 2023. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target was broadly unchanged at AU$27.09, with the analysts clearly implying that the forecast decline in earnings is not expected to have much of an impact on valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Computershare at AU$33.88 per share, while the most bearish prices it at AU$20.23. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Computershare's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 1.9% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 26% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Computershare is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Computershare. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Computershare going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Computershare that you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here