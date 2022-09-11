Computershare's (ASX:CPU) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Computershare (ASX:CPU) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Computershare, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.076 = US$369m ÷ (US$6.1b - US$1.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Computershare has an ROCE of 7.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the IT industry average of 8.5%.

In the above chart we have measured Computershare's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Computershare here for free.

So How Is Computershare's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Computershare doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 12%, but since then they've fallen to 7.6%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for Computershare. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 93% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we would look further into this stock to make sure the other metrics justify the positive view.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Computershare (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should know about.

