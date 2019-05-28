Computex 2019: Intel announces 10th-gen Intel Core desktop processors

On Monday in Taiwan, Intel announced the launch of the 10th Gen Intel Core processors -- the first to offer broad-scale AI -- that will make upcoming Intel-powered desktops and PCs far more artificially intelligent than any to date.

This week at Computex 2019, Intel revealed its new range of 10th Gen Intel Core processors that ramp up AI performance, graphics capabilities, and connectivity speeds.

Each chip in the lineup -- which ranges from i3 to i7, has up to four cores and eight threads, and reaches up to 4.1 max turbo frequency and 1.1 GHz graphics frequency -- is built on Intel's 10nm process technology, the "Sunny Cove" core architecture and the Gen11 graphics engine.

The artificial intelligence performance has been enhanced thanks to Intel's Deep Learning Boost technology designed for low latency workloads. This allows owners to use even their super thin and lightweight laptops for heavy duty projects as well as for basic entertainment.

The integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics card brings owners billions of colors and allows users to game with two times faster frames per second in addition to playing thousands of games in Full HD.

A versatile Thunderbolt 3 port paired with Wi-Fi 6 tech speeds up connectivity speeds to 1Gbps.

Intel confirmed on Monday that the processors have already begun shipping to device manufacturers. Customers will likely be able to purchase desktops and laptops powered by the new chip just in time for the winter holidays.