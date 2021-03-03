CompX: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

DALLAS (AP) _ CompX International Inc. (CIX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $2.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 17 cents per share.

The security products maker posted revenue of $30 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $10.3 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $114.5 million.

CompX shares have climbed slightly more than 1% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $14.42, a drop of slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CIX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CIX

