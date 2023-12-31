ComSAR on rescue mission to assist injured hiker in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is conducting an operation to assist an injured hiker in the Franklin Mountains on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 31.

The incident is happening on the eastern side of the Franklin Mountains near Gunnison Drive and Devil’s Tower Circle in Northeast El Paso, according to the El Paso Fire Department’s X account.

No details are immediately available about how badly injured the hiker is.

This is a developing story and we will update it when we learn more.

