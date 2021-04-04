ComSovereign Holding Stock Is Estimated To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of ComSovereign Holding (NAS:COMS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.75 per share and the market cap of $182.3 million, ComSovereign Holding stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for ComSovereign Holding is shown in the chart below.


Because ComSovereign Holding is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 5.4% over the past five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. ComSovereign Holding has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.03, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks ComSovereign Holding's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of ComSovereign Holding over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. ComSovereign Holding has been profitable 1 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.4 million and loss of $0.57 a share. Its operating margin is -288.80%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of ComSovereign Holding at 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of ComSovereign Holding over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. ComSovereign Holding's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. ComSovereign Holding's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 48.8%, which ranks better than 86% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, ComSovereign Holding's return on invested capital is -19.35, and its cost of capital is 17.53. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of ComSovereign Holding is shown below:

In conclusion, the stock of ComSovereign Holding (NAS:COMS, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 86% of the companies in Telecommunication Services industry. To learn more about ComSovereign Holding stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

