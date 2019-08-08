Comstock Resources Inc (CRK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE: CRK)

Q2 2019 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the second quarter 2019 Comstock Resources Inc. Earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions] Later, we'll conduct a question and answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Jay Allison. Please go ahead.

Jay Allison -- CEO

Chris, thank you and good morning. Good morning, everyone. I would remiss this morning not to open this call with a thank you to the equity and debt holders and our sponsors of Comstock for really walking with us the past 12 months to create the second quarter results that we will present today. I would extend a very special thanks to Denham Capital for selling us Covey Park and becoming a 16% stakeholder and to Jerry Jones, who in the past 12 months has partially invested around $1.1 billion in Comstock including purchasing 50 million newly issued shares of Comstock common stock at $6 per share about 3 weeks ago, that's a $300 million purchase. The Jones family now own a 75% stake in Comstock and without their backing, we wouldn't have the results today. So thanks -- thanks to all of you. Welcome to the Comstock resources second quarter 2019 financial and operating results conference call. Today, we will review our second quarter 2019 earnings and drilling results, as well as update you on our acquisition of Covey Park Energy, which closed on July the 16th. You can view a slide presentation during or after this call by going to our website at www.comstockresources.com and downloading the quarterly results presentation.

There you'll find a presentation titled Second Quarter 2013 Results. I'm Jay Allison, CEO of Comstock. With me is Roland Burns, our President and CFO, and Dan Harrison, our Vice President of Operations. Please refer to Slide 2 in our presentations and note that our discussions today will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. While we believe the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Now, if everyone returned to Slide 3 the 2019 second quarter summary. Slide 3, we cover some of the highlights of the second quarter. For much of the first half of this year, we have been very, very focused on the transformative Covey Park Energy acquisition, which we closed on July the 16th. Combining Comstock Covey Park created the basin leader in the Haynesville Shale, which is a premier natural gas basin in North America with superior economics given its geographic proximity to the Gulf Coast.

The operations of Covey Park will be included for 77 days of the third quarter. Our Haynesville and the Bossier shale drilling program continues to deliver strong production growth. Comstock and Covey Park have drilled and completed a combined 174 operated wells since 2015, which have an average IP rate of 23 million cubic feet per day. Our Haynesville shale production in the second quarter was up 83% from the second quarter of last year and up 19% from the first quarter of this year. We have also been driving down our well cost in the Haynesville. To date our well cost for lateral foot are down 9% from 2018 cost. Our strong natural gas production growth was offset by weaker natural gas prices in the second quarter.

For the quarter, we reported oil and gas sales of 130 million, adjusted EBITDA of $93 million, operating cash flow of $66 million or $0.63 per share, and adjusted net income of $12.7 million or $0.12 per share.

If you would flip over to slide 4, slide 4 is a good summary, Covey Park Energy Acquisition. The combination of the two companies creates a company with substantial scale in the Haynesville. We produce over 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day in the second quarter and generated annualized pro forma second quarter EBITDA of $926 million. We will have 5.4 TCFE of SEC reserves and 290,000 net acres in the Haynesville.

We will have 2,000 net drilling locations, which gives us over 20 years of inventory. Our second quarter pro forma unit cost structure is only $0.72 per MCFE, which is one of the lowest in the industry and our second quarter pro forma EBITDEX margins of 78% is one of the highest in the industry. With the merger, we have changed our leadership team with half of our department is coming from each company. Our department heads are selecting best practices from each company and has put together their team with a focus on creating an efficient, low overhead company with favorable proximity to the Gulf Coast demand and over 500 miles about gathering infrastructure we have higher natural gas price realizations. The Covey Park assets have higher gas price realizations and comp stocks and we're currently negotiating new gathering contracts and marketing agreements to give us greater access to the premium Gulf Coast markets.

We're currently consolidating the Dallas area corporate offices and are implementing a 41% reduction to the combined corporate staff. We're targeting go forward annual G&A of $30 million, which is about half of the combined annual G&A of the two companies of $61 million in 2018. With the merger, we are adding data scientists to staff and implementing tailor drawdown for every new well, which we feel will further improve the economics of the Haynesville wells.

Lastly, we are very focused on the balance sheet. Our leverage metrics immediately improved as a result of the transaction. As Rolan will go over later, we plan to reduce the planned drilling activity by releasing one to two operated rigs in the near term. This will protect our balance sheet and liquidity and ensure we can hit our target to generate free cash flow in 2020 of approximately $100 million. We will also consider potential divestitures of our non-core assets to pay down our debt and improve our current liquidity.

Now, I'll have Rolan cover the financial results and more details. Rolan?

Roland O. Burns -- President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jay.

five illustrates the production growth generated by our Haynesville Bossier shale drilling program. In the second quarter of this year, production from our Haynesville Bossier wells is up 83% to 416 million cubic feet of gas per day as compared to the 227 million per day that we produced in the second quarter of 2018. Production this quarter was also up 19% from our first quarter production rate of 349 million per day. We put eight net wells on production in the quarter after adding 6.6 net wells in the first quarter. On this slide, we're also showing Covey Parks' Haynesville Bossier production and in the second quarter, Covery Parks' Haynesville, Bossier Wells produced 694 million per day which is an increase of 43% over the 484 million per day that they produced in the second quarter of 2018. Covey Park put 6.1 net wells to sales in the second quarter after adding a 11.7 net wells in the first quarter. On a combined basis, we produced 1.1 billion cubic feet of net production in the Haynesville in the second quarter.

In the third quarter we expect to see that rate of growth slowing just a little bit as on a combined basis we're going to put 10.5 net wells to sales in the third quarter.

Slide 6 recaps what production we had shut in for the quarter. We were pleased to say that second quarter shut-in volumes decreased to 4% and then most of the shut-in volumes are almost 80% related to pipeline curtailment for either maintenance activities or repair activities, or in a few instances where we had limited capacity to flow our wells at full rate. We are working to expand our options for our transportation, mainly in our northern Haynesville operations that will bring this percentage down further in the future.

On Slide 7, we detail our producing costs per MCFE produced. Operating costs per MCFE fell to $0.68 in the second quarter as compared to the first quarter rate of $0.74. Gathering costs were $0.23, production taxes averaged $0.13 and other field level operating costs were $0.32. Looking ahead, our producing costs will improve further with the Covey Park operations combined in with ours. Pro forma for the Covey Park merger operating costs fall to $0.65 in the second quarter and that's before we get the benefit of the synergies and cost savings we expect to create from combining our field operations.

Breaking down the pro forma cost, gathering costs were $0.27, production taxes averaged $0.8 and field level costs were $0.30. We do expect some improvement to our gathering cost rate as new contracts that we've just finished negotiating will create additional efficiencies and give us a little bit lower overall gathering rates and we also hope to see some efficiencies in combining our field level offices where they make sense to combine.

On Slide 8, we detail our corporate overhead costs for MCFE. Our G&A costs per MCFE fell to $0.14 in the second quarter as compared to the second quarter of last year of $0.23 and our first quarter rate of $0.19 and one of the more significant benefits of the merger is the improvement we'll have to this metric.

On a pro forma basis, with the overhead per MCFE in half to only $0.7 per MCFE with the reduction in the duplicate personnel from the two organizations in the two corporate Dallas offices. With this very low overhead rate, we will have one of the lowest cost structures in the industry. Our merger is a great example of the benefit of combining the two best shale operators in the same basin and the value that can be created from a combination.

On slide 9, we detail the depreciation, depletion and amortization per MCFE produce. This non-cash expense increased to $1.4 per MCFE in the second quarter as compared to $0.99 in the first quarter. On a pro forma basis, we see our DD [Phonetic] rate coming back down and we think we will average somewhere around $0.86 per MCFE produced.

Slide 10 summarizes the second quarter results that we reported this morning. Our production in the second quarter was 45.1 BCFE, which includes 69500 barrels of oil. This is 103% higher than our production in the second quarter of 2018 and it's 19 percent higher than what we reported for the first quarter of this year. Our oil and gas sales were one 130 million dollars, which was one 108% higher than the second quarter of last year.

Weaker oil and gas prices offset some of the impact of the higher natural gas production. In the quarter, our realized oil price was $52.12 per barrel and our realized gas price was $2.29 per MCF. Differentials for our natural gas prices continue to be wider this quarter than normal. For our natural gas, we sold more than half of our production in the quarter in the daily market. The average day prices were $0.11 less than the first of the month index reference price for Henry Hub gas. In the quarter EBIDTAX came in at $93 billion, which was 110% percent higher than the second quarter of last year. Operating cash flow was $66 million which was up 151% and we reported adjusted net -- we reported a net income of $21.4 million or $0.20 per share, but if you exclude the unrealized mark to market gain on our hedge contracts of $12.8 million in the quarter and the $1.4 million in cost we expensed relating to the merger our adjusted net income per share was $0.12 cents per share for the quarter. On slide 11, we summarized our financial results for the first six months of this year. Our production for the first half of the year was 83 BCSE Including 1.5 million barrels of oil. This 84% hired in the same period in 2018. All our oil gas sales were $262 million, which was 92% higher than last year, and our oil prices for this period averaged $48.31 per barrel and our realized gas price averaged $2.55 cents per MCFE. Adjusted EBIDTAX was $190 million or 94% higher than last year and operating cash flow was $137 million, up 120% from 2018. We reported net income of $35 million for the first two quarters or $0.33 per share, and if you adjust that to exclude the unrealized mark-to-market loss and the hedges and the merger transaction costs, that never would have been $0.34 per share for the first two quarters of this year.

On slide 12, we cover the operating results, which are pro forma for the Covey Park acquisition, so pro forma production for the second quarter was 113 BCFE with oil and gas sales of $312 million . On a pro forma basis, our natural gas price improved to 2.54 per MCF. For the six months -- for the first six months of this year, our pro forma prediction was 214 BCFE with the oil and gas sales of $622 million .

The pro forma natural gas price for this period was $2.67 per MCF. One of our major priorities is protecting and enhancing our natural gas price realizations while at the same time looking to improve flow assurance for our growing production in the basin.

On Slide 13, we outline some of the initiatives we're undertaking in marketing our gas. We just put new gathering contracts in place, almost 75% of our Haynesville production that will lower our current gathering costs, as well as providing for additional capacity to support the drilling plan. We are also negotiating to improve our access to premium Gulf Coast markets. They're looking to tie our sales to these indexes, which have much tighter correlation to Henry Hub than invasion hubs at Perryville and Carthage. Two thirds of the acquired Covey Park production is marketed off these premium Gulf Coast indexes, which is why their net realized gas price before hedging was $0.22 cents higher than Comstocks in the second quarter. Our pro forma natural gas price realization improved by $0.12 per MCF in the quarter when we are combined with Covey Park. We also have a near-term goal to market more of our natural gas off first of month index pricing, which also will improve the correlation of our realized prices to our hedges.

Speaking of hedges, on Slide 14, we summarize the hedge position that we have in place for oil and gas production. For the rest of this year, we have about 717 million cubic feet per day of our gas production hedged in about 3250 barrels of our oil hedged and our plan is to continue to keep 50% to 60% of our production hedged on a rolling 12 month basis.

On slide 15, we recap our spending in the first six months on our drilling and development activity and what we expect to spend on drilling for all of this year, including drilling on the Covey Park assets.

So the first half of this year, we spend $182 million on development activities, $165 million within the Haynesville Shale program. We drilled 20 or 15.3 net operated horizontal Haynesville wells. We also completed eight operated wells or property net wells that we drilled in 2018. We spent $16 million drilling 4 or 2.2 net Eagle Ford oil wells and for the entire year we're estimating that we'll spend $538 million on capital activity, which is basically running eight to nine operated rigs in the Haynesville.

In response to the lower natural gas prices, we're now working on a new capital plan and we expect to release one to two of these drilling rigs before the end of the year. For each rig we release, we can reduce capital expenditures next year by $75 to $85 million, which would generate free cash flow of $40 to $50 million for each rig that we release. So dropping two rigs would add $100 million of free cash flow to 2020 and will help offset the impact of the lower natural gas prices we're seeing right now. With a smaller drilling program, our expected natural gas production growth in 2020 and we're looking at this growth on a pro forma combined the bases of the two companies, it would be down back from the 15% range that we discussed when we announced the Covey Park acquisition to 10% to 11% if we release two rigs. Again, we'll be working on -- we're going to optimize our drilling program and then before we -- when we announce third quarter, we'll have a new approved budget, which we suspect will be lower than the budget that we had announced back when we announced the Covey Park acquisition.

On slide 16, we present our balance sheet at the end of the second quarter, and then also what it looks like pro forma for the closing of the Covey Park transaction, which happened 16 days after the end of the second quarter. So we had $47 million in cash at the end of the quarter and $1.3 million in total debt comprised of a five year credit facility and $850 million in senior notes. This was pretty much the same balance that we had outstanding at the end of the first quarter.

We ended the quarter with 277 million in total liquidity. So after closing the merger on July 16th, our pro forma debt is $2.7 billion with $1.26 billion outstanding under a five year credit facility and $1.475 billion in senior notes. Our equity increased almost $1.5 billion, including the $385 million of the new preferred equity that we issued and our liquidity improved to $287 million.

I will now turn it over to Dan to kind of report on the drilling results of the quarter.

Dan Harrison -- Vice President, Operations

Thanks, Roland. In slide 17 you'll see our new acreage map highlighting our new 293,000 net acre position as well as our the Covey Park acquisition. Since reentering the play in 2015, the newly combined company is now drilled and completed sold of 174 operated wells with an average [Indecipherable] rate of 23 million cubic feet a day. Today, this year, the combined companies have drilled 44 gross operated wells and plans to drill a total of 79 gross operated wells by year end with an average lateral length this year of 8,000 feet. These wells have been and continue to be very successful.

Over on slide 18, you'll see the location of the 18 new operated wells from both companies that have been completed since our last update. This includes 10 new wells completed by Comstock and 8 new well completed by Covey Park. The green markers denote the latest Comstock completions and the red markers denote the latest Covey Park completions. All [Indecipherable] Comstock wells were completed using our latest Gen 3 frac design which is using 3,800 pounds for the sand loading at 15 to 20 foot spacing. Lateral lengths, only Comstock wells range from 4,426 feet to 11,319 feet with an average lateral length of 6,973. The initial production rates range from 22 to 28 million cubic feet per day, with an average of 24 being accusatory today. The 8 new Covey Park wells completed in the second quarter were completed using an average sand loading of 3400 pounds per foot and at 24 to 40 foot cluster spacing.

The lateral lengths range from 5,209 feet to 9,220 feet with an average length of 7702. The initial production rates ranged from 12 to 13 million cubic feet, that is an average [Indecipherable] of 21 million cubic feet a day. At this time, we have 8 additional wells between both companies that are in the process of being completed.

On slide 19-- slide 19 is a summary of our new expanded Haynesville mid Bossier drilling inventory. With the Covey Park acquisition, our total growth operated inventory has now increased to 2,387 locations, with an average net interest of 76% or 1,823 net operated locations.

This represents 30 years worth of drilling based on our current drilling activity levels. Gross operated inventory 866, 10000 foot laterals; 910, 7500 foot laterals and 611, 4500 foot laterals. The 2,387 gross operate relations consist of 1,450 Haynesville locations and 937 mid Bossier locations.

In addition to the 2,387 gross operating locations, we have 1,535 gross non-operated locations with an average net interest of 13% or 205 net non-operated locations. The company closed on a significant acreage straight at the beginning of the second quarter, which reduced our 4500 foot well inventory about 25 wells and increased our 7500 foot well inventory by 20 wells.

We currently have another acreage trade in the works that will further add to our operated core inventory and increase our overall lateral lengths. In the future, we will continue to pursue acreage trades that will further consolidate our core acreage position and enhance our lateral lengths. I will now turn it back over to Jay to summarize our outlook for the rest of the year.

Jay Allison -- CEO

All right, again, excellent reports from Roland and Dan, thank both of you to look at the 2019 outlook, go to Slide 20, we summarized our outlook for this year. For the rest of this year, our primary focus is to complete the integration of Covey Park into Comstock. Our goal is to have that substantially complete by year end and it is going very well, as I discussed earlier. We're confident that we'll deliver all the substantial value adding synergies that the combination of the two Haynesville shale operators can offer. Our Haynesville drilling program continues to generate economic returns even in the low natural gas price environment we're in today. Combined with Covey Park, Comstock now has the industry-leading low cost structure and natural gas well economics. The drilling program is doing production growth this year. As Dan said, our natural gas production is expected to average 1.1 to 1.2 Bcf per day in second half of this year, with Covey Park's production being added for 77 days of the third quarter. Our oil production is expected to average 7,500 to 8,500 barrels per day in the second half of 2019, with new production from four new wells being added in the Eagle Ford starting in early July. These four wells had an average per well IP rate of 1,034 barrels of oil equivalent. We will put in a conservative operating plan in 2020, as Roland has described, that internally has funded the drilling program and will prioritize free cash flow generation over production growth. We are high grading our drilling program now and will look to drop one to two of our operated rigs in the Haynesville for the end of the year. We will continue to maintain an active hedging program targeting the next 12 months of production. And lastly, we will protect our liquidity, which is currently $287 million and we'll look to enhance it with non-core asset sales and free cash flow generation so we can pay down our bank debt.

For the rest of the call, we'll take questions from the analysts who follow the company. So, Chris, I'll turn it back to you.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Jay Allison -- CEO

Chris?

It was such a complete report today, and I think we answered all the questions, had a company call two months ago and Jerry was on the call and others were on the call when we announced the merger. Again, I want to thank you. It's a pretty heavy docket today at 10:00. There are four or five other companies reporting. I want to tell you that we're going to continue to be consistent.

We're going to continue to drill the low risk wells that have high return. We're going to be consistently strong. We've got some great legacy advantages. And again, the market that we are seeking is the Gulf Coast, which is the market with the greatest demand.

So thank you for listening to the call and for exposing yourself to Comstock story. We're disciplined and we don't plan on disappointing anybody. We're going to give you our best effort. So thank you for the morning.

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 25 minutes

Call participants:

Jay Allison -- CEO

Roland O. Burns -- President and Chief Financial Officer

Dan Harrison -- Vice President, Operations

More CRK analysis

Transcript powered by AlphaStreet

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.





Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

This article was originally published on Fool.com