Is Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we'll look at Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Comtech Telecommunications:

0.061 = US$47m ÷ (US$931m - US$152m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2019.)

Therefore, Comtech Telecommunications has an ROCE of 6.1%.

View our latest analysis for Comtech Telecommunications

Is Comtech Telecommunications's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Comtech Telecommunications's ROCE appears to be around the 6.9% average of the Communications industry. Separate from how Comtech Telecommunications stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is mediocre; relative to the returns on government bonds. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

We can see that, Comtech Telecommunications currently has an ROCE of 6.1% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 2.3%. This makes us think about whether the company has been reinvesting shrewdly. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Comtech Telecommunications's past growth compares to other companies.

NasdaqGS:CMTL Past Revenue and Net Income, January 30th 2020 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Comtech Telecommunications's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Comtech Telecommunications has current liabilities of US$152m and total assets of US$931m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. It is good to see a restrained amount of current liabilities, as this limits the effect on ROCE.