Con artist posing as Georgia Republican Party leader dupes Winterville man out of $2.5K
Someone apparently accessed names and contact information for several members of the Georgia Republican Party recently and attempted to defraud them of money, according to a GOP member from Winterville who lost $2,500 in the scam.
The con artist posed as David Shafer, chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, according to an Athens-Clarke police report. Shafer was also a candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, losing by a narrow margin to Geoff Duncan.
“Apparently, they called a bunch of people. David said he thought they must have downloaded the whole file,” the 82-year-old Winterville man said Wednesday.
The man contacted Athens-Clarke police to report that on Oct. 29 he received a text message from someone he thought was Shafer, who the victim knows personally.
The con artist posing as Shafer asked the man to do him a favor as he was in a meeting and needed the victim to purchase gift cards and send him photos showing the PIN numbers.
The victim reported he purchased $2,500 in gift cards and sent the photos to the suspect.
Later, the victim called Shafer only to learn Shafer had never sent a text seeking gift cards.
“He did a good job of pretending to be David. If I hadn’t been busy, I probably would have called David,” the victim said.
“A lot of this time I was driving and would stop at stores (for gift cards),” he said. “I feel stupid about it because I don’t usually get caught with anything like this.”
“I do know from David I wasn’t the only one who they went after,” the Winterville man said, although he didn’t know if anyone else fell for the scheme.
This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Clarke County man defrauded by scammer posing as GOP leader David Shafer