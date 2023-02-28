Con artists making false claims about jury duty

MUNCIE, Ind. — Con artists in recent days have called Delaware County residents and falsely claimed they were being fined for failing to show up for jury duty.

According to Emily Anderson, Delaware County court administrator, the targets of the scam have been told they "must pay a certain amount or a warrant will be issued for their arrest."

One victim paid the con artists more than $800.

"We will never demand a payment over the phone for failure to appear for jury duty," the court administrator said.

Anyone receiving such a call should hang up immediately and call Anderson's office, in the Delaware County Justice Center, at 765-747-7734.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Official: Calls about fines for missing jury duty are bogus