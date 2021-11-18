‘Con man’ tricked friends out of $391,000 with fake roofing contracts in Texas, feds say

A Texas “con man” is off to prison after authorities say he tricked his friends out of $391,241 with fake roofing contracts.

Glenn Lee Dobbs, Jr., 51, of DeBerry, Texas, was sentenced to 33 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release, according to a Wednesday, Nov. 17 news release from the Department of Justice, Western District of Louisiana. He has also been ordered to pay $391,241 in restitution.

His sentencing comes after Dobbs pleaded guilty to wire fraud on April 15, court records show. He was indicted by a federal grand jury.

McClatchy News requested a statement from Dobbs’ attorney, but has not yet heard back.

Dobbs told two victims — friends of his —that he owned a commercial roofing business, according to the news release.

In March 2017, Dobbs told one of the victims that the company he was operating received a roofing contract with Roadrunner Rubber Company, a Houston-based tire and wheel manufacturer, according to court documents. He then asked that friend to pay for materials in exchange for some of the profits.

“The victim believed that Dobbs did in fact have a contract with Roadrunner and paid him $212,348,” officials say.

Similarly, one month later, the FBI found that Dobbs told another friend he had a roofing contract with Tomball school district, northwest of Houston. This one “did not exist” either, officials say.

He is accused of asking that victim to pay for materials with fake plans to split the profits, according to court documents. The friend agreed, giving Dobbs $178,893.

“Dobbs defrauded the victims in the Western District of Louisiana while already under federal indictment in the Eastern District of Texas for carrying out a similar scheme there,” officials say.

Mom’s child vanishes when car is stolen as she makes food delivery, Minnesota cops say

Wife’s breast milk helps convict husband in her heroin death, Michigan officials say

Customer accused of throwing hot soup in cashier’s face is arrested, Texas cops say