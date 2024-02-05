Con man tries to scam elderly Hingham woman. She put police on the phone

HINGHAM − A con man hung up on police Friday after a 94-year-old woman who had been on the phone with him for more than three hours went to the police station instead of sending him her money.

Police said the woman had withdrawn money from her bank account and was told to stay on the phone while she went to deposit her money at a Weymouth ATM.

"The resident feared she would be robbed by someone waiting for her to arrive there and became suspicious," police said in a news release. "She instead drove to the Hingham police station."

Police said the Linden Ponds resident had received an email and alerts Friday morning notifying her that her bank account had been hacked.

"She called the phone number listed in the email and spoke with a man who told her that $1,200 had been stolen from her bank account," police said.

The man directed her to a website, which might have allowed him to remotely access her computer, police said.

"During their conversation, the man told her she needed to go to her bank and withdraw $1,000," police said. "The man specifically told her not to make withdrawal from the bank located inside Linden Ponds but instead go to another branch because staff at that bank would know the resident and likely recognize it as a scam."

To prevent her from talking to anyone else, the man told the woman to stay on the phone with him throughout the transaction, police said. He told her that if a bank employee questioned the transaction, she should tell them the money was for a vacation.

After she withdrew her money, the man told her to drive to a specific gas station in Weymouth where she could deposit the cash in an ATM, police said.

The woman had been on the phone with the man for more than three hours when she became suspicious and went to the police station. The man hung up when an officer told him she was there. Officers called back but the number was out of service, police said.

The woman told police said had given the man her credit card information.

"We are intentionally sharing several details of this scam to help make others aware of how these scammers operate," police said in the news release. "These scammers are very convincing at what they do.

"Notice, they keep the person on the phone to keep them isolated, have the person go to a specific website so they can access their financial information and/or infect their computer, ask for all of the credit card information, direct them away from a bank branch where the staff would know their banking habits, gave the person an excuse if questioned of why they are making a large withdrawal. Based on recent scams we've seen, the caller would have ultimately directed her to ship the cash overnight or wire it."

Police asked that this information be shared with seniors.

"Please, have a conversation with them about these details and help us make them aware," police said. "Awareness is the best way to stop our seniors from losing money and from becoming victims of identity fraud."

They recommend deleting such emails and not answering unfamiliar calls.

"If you are worried that an email or a missed call may be from an actual financial institution, we recommend you contact them only on the phone number or on the website you have on your card or your statement," police said.

Police had alerted residents to watch out for text and phone scams after a 95-year-old Hingham resident lost $2,000 in a scam that started with an unsolicited text message in October. In December, an 84-year-old Hingham man lost almost $100,000 in a telephone scam, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Scam thwarted after Hingham woman goes to police instead of ATM