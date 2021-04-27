Apr. 27—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is the second story in a two-part High Point Confidential series. Part one of "Con on the Run" was published Sunday and can be found online at hpenews.com.

HIGH POINT — The letter was dated July 27, 1960, the same day High Point convict Walter Kincaid was killed by a prison guard as he tried to escape from an inmate road crew.

At least, that was the story the guard, James A. Caulder Jr., told prison officials after he shot Kincaid alongside N.C. 86 in Hillsborough. The guard had shouted at Kincaid repeatedly and warned him not to flee, he said, but when the inmate kept running, Caulder leveled his shotgun and fired. Kincaid, only 22 years old, dropped and died within minutes.

The letter, however, told a vastly different story. Handwritten on N.C. Prison Department stationery, it was sent from Hillsborough's Orange County Prison Camp and addressed to Pauline Kincaid, Walter's mother, who lived in High Point.

As stunning as the young man's death must've been to his family, the words written by LeRoy J. Emory — one of Kincaid's fellow convicts at the prison camp — were even more difficult to swallow.

After offering his condolences to the grieving mother, Emory wrote: "Your son Walter died for no cause whatsoever! It was the most uncalled for thing I have ever heard of. He was not trying or tempting (sic) to try an escape. I was within two (2) feet of him when he was shot. He lost his life for a plum. He and I both were picking plums from the same bush alongside the road."

Emory wasn't done.

"It's true, I am a convict and am guilty of the crime I was sent here for," he continued. "If I have any rights left and can find anyone who will believe me, I will be more than glad to testify on behalf of your son."

More than 60 years after Emory wrote those words, they still resonate loudly for the family of Walter Kincaid. Descendants still have the letter — or at least a copy of it — and they likely will pass it along to the next generation.

The letter is significant, they say, because it represents something they believe was never heard in 1960 — or was simply ignored — in the wake of Kincaid's death:

The truth.

By the time Emory penned his letter, he surely had already heard the prison guard's version of what happened, and it motivated him to write to Kincaid's family and tell them the guard was lying.

Emory also secured the signatures of the seven other convicts who were out on N.C. 86 that morning when Kincaid was killed. Each inmate signed his name to this statement: "We will testify to the truth as God shall be our witness to the murder of Walter Kincaid, whom was killed 11:40 (approx.) on the 27th day of July 1960."

The letter was so important to Emory that he apparently didn't follow the prison camp's normal letter-writing protocol, for fear his whistle-blowing might be censored or destroyed altogether. And the consequences could've been disastrous if the letter had somehow fallen into Caulder's hands.

"This letter is being mailed illegally," Emory told Kincaid's mother. "If you receive this, please drop me a post card signed 'Sis' so I'll know that you did get it."

Kincaid's mother received the letter, and it compelled her and other family members to push for the prison guard's arrest. Even after the coroner's jury ruled in Caulder's favor, and the Orange County grand jury twice refused to indict him — without even calling Kincaid's fellow inmates to testify — the family hired a private attorney.

Finally, in December 1961 — some 17 months after Kincaid's death — the case received a preliminary hearing in the courts, and three of the inmates were allowed to testify, including LeRoy Emory. In addition to corroborating the version told in Emory's letter, the inmates described Caulder as a man the prisoners feared.

"They said they had heard stories of Caulder pulling his gun, threatening and firing near prisoners for minor infractions," The High Point Enterprise reported. "They said his reputation among the inmates was bad, and they said he appeared to be afraid of the prisoners."

Despite their compelling testimony, the charges against Caulder were ultimately dropped, and Walter Kincaid's family never attained the justice they were seeking for their loved one.

So what happened?

Maybe nobody believed the convicts because, well, they were convicts.

Maybe Caulder was exonerated simply because he wore a badge and was given the benefit of the doubt.

Or maybe Walter Kincaid really was trying to escape when Caulder gunned him down, and justice was served.

But when you read LeRoy Emory's letter, which was signed by all eight inmates who witnessed Kincaid's death — and when you realize the risk they took by signing that letter and agreeing to testify against the hated prison guard — you can't help but wonder whether Caulder wasn't the real con on the run, rather than Kincaid.

And if that was the case, there's never been a more expensive plum than the one that cost Walter Kincaid his life.

