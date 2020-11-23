Conagra Brands And Chance The Rapper's Nonprofit, SocialWorks, Create Food Design Mentorship Program For High School Students

Young Chicago artist's illustration featured on iconic Duncan Hines® Holiday Baking Kit, available now for a limited time on Amazon

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) is joining Chance the Rapper, Grammy award-winning musician and humanitarian, to provide students in Chicago arts enrichment opportunities through a new food packaging design mentorship program. Created in collaboration with SocialWorks, the charitable organization founded by Chance, the program helped fuel the launch of the company's iconic Duncan Hines® Holiday Baking Kit Box which features a festive illustration by Devin Brown, a local student. The kit includes cake and brownie mix, frostings and assorted holiday candy and is available now for a limited time on Amazon.

"Conagra's ongoing commitment to community investment and innovation in food enables us to continue supporting SocialWorks and the Chicago community that's home to our company's headquarters," said Lori Cerwin, senior director, Brand Design and Innovation for Conagra Brands. "Our employees were inspired to deliver on Conagra's promise to increase efforts that meaningfully engage with diverse communities. Together, we used the development of our Duncan Hines sweet treats brand to give local youth a hands-on opportunity to develop their professional skills and ultimately help people have some holiday baking fun at home."

The mentorship program, activated through an open call for high school students in SocialWorks' network to apply, allowed Chicago youth to directly participate in a six-week food packaging design project. Six students were chosen to each be paired with a Conagra Brands employee design mentor. Focused on food product packaging design, students connected with their mentors virtually to be guided through the in-depth process of developing creative assets to debut the Duncan Hines Holiday Baking Kit Box. The rigorous process led students to meet key artwork production deadlines, receive expert feedback on their packaging designs and collaborate with Conagra's brand design, marketing and culinary teams and other creative professionals. The program culminated in the selection of one student's illustration to be featured on final packaging.

"This opportunity with Conagra and SocialWorks opened my eyes to other avenues that I could pursue with my art," said artist and student, Devin Brown. "Overall the experience helped enhance my creativity as an artist."

"SocialWorks loves to create collaborative opportunities for students to design, learn, and share their voice. We're glad to do it once again with Conagra, " said SocialWorks' Executive Director, Justin Cunningham. "We encourage the Chicago business community to reach out and join local nonprofits in advocating for student success and creating pathways to do so."

Conagra Brands began its partnership with Chance the Rapper in 2017 in response to his commitment to donate $1 million in funding to Chicago Public Schools and encouragement of local companies to help the cause. The Conagra Brands Foundation committed $300,000 to the organization's New Chance Fund thorough a multi-year grant, providing $100,000 each year to Chicago Public Schools over the course of three years. To date, the New Chance Fund has impacted 51 schools and more than 6,800 students. Additionally, Conagra has helped SocialWorks to provide meals to Chicagoans experiencing food insecurity, cook for its summer youth groups and raise funds for other charitable initiatives as an inaugural gala sponsor.

About Conagra Brands
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About Conagra Brands Foundation
Conagra Brands Foundation believes everyone has a right to healthy and nutritious food, knowing that food insecurity exists in every U.S. county. The Foundation partners with exceptional national and local nonprofits with high-impact programs located in the communities where we live and work. By focusing our efforts within five areas: Direct Food Access, Cooking Skills, Nutrition Education, Healthy and Active Lifestyles and Urban Agriculture, we are able to be a leader in the fight against food insecurity in North America.

About SocialWorks
SocialWorks, founded by Grammy-award-winning musician and humanitarian Chance the Rapper, aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. Since 2016, SocialWorks has created 5 initiatives that present youth the opportunity to learn and act on their passions. SocialWorks' programming focuses on education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts – directly affecting thousands of youth yearly. Through the initiatives, OpenMike, Warmest Winter, Kids of the Kingdom, The New Chance: Arts &amp; Literature Fund, and My State of Mind, SocialWorks hopes to inspire creativity, build dreams, and advocate for youth success in all its forms. For more information, visit: https://www.socialworkschi.org.

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies.
