Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Insiders Increased Their Holdings

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

View our latest analysis for Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Craig Omtvedt bought US$1.4m worth of shares at a price of US$34.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$35.41. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Conagra Brands insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Craig Omtvedt was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CAG Insider Trading Volume July 5th 2020 More

Conagra Brands is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Conagra Brands Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Conagra Brands. In total, insiders dumped US$1.2m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.3% of Conagra Brands shares, worth about US$47m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Conagra Brands Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. We like that insiders own a fair amount of the company. So we're not overly bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Conagra Brands. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Conagra Brands you should be aware of.

But note: Conagra Brands may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.