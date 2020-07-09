Conagra Brands Launches More Than Two Dozen New Products, Hitting Shelves This Summer

New meals and snacks inspired by trends including plant-based meals, keto-friendly diets and more

CHICAGO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), one of North America's leading branded food companies, is celebrating the summer with the debut of more than two dozen new products. More people are cooking and eating at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Healthy Choice® and Snack Pack® are among the brands bringing new items to market to satisfy evolving consumer needs. The new items from Conagra Brands will be hitting store shelves this summer.

New Plant-Based Meal and Snack Options

Plant-based products continue to rise in popularity, and not just for vegetarians and vegans, but for flexitarians too. Nearly 40% of Americans1 are attempting to incorporate more plant-based options into their diets. To answer the increased demand, brands including Birds Eye, Gardein, Healthy Choice and Marie Callender's have developed new items including:

Birds Eye Meatless Lasagna with Gardein Plant-Based Protein : made with Gardein B'ef and pasta made from vegetables

: made with Gardein B'ef and pasta made from vegetables Birds Eye Skillets with Gardein Plant-Based Protein : available in two flavors, Garlic Chick'n and Alfredo Chick 'n

: available in two flavors, Garlic Chick'n and 'n Healthy Choice Power Bowls with Gardein Plant-Based Protein : offered in two flavors, Be'f & Vegetable Stir Fry, and Chipotle Chick'n

: offered in two flavors, Be'f & Vegetable Stir Fry, and Chipotle Chick'n Gardein Ultimate Plant-Based Jerky: available in three flavors, Original, Teriyaki and Hot & Spicy

available in three flavors, Original, Teriyaki and Hot & Spicy Gardein Plant-Based Soups : available in five plant-based meat flavors, Chick'n Noodl', Be'f & Vegetable, Saus'ge Gumbo, Chick'n & Rice, and Minestrone & Saus'ge

: available in five plant-based meat flavors, Chick'n Noodl', Be'f & Vegetable, Saus'ge Gumbo, Chick'n & Rice, and Minestrone & Saus'ge Marie Callender's Pot Pies with Gardein Plant-Based Protein: available in two flavors, Chick'n and Be'f

New Meal Options for Various Diet Preferences

Today, consumers are following both preferred and prescribed dietary guidelines that best fit their lifestyles and needs. Whether you are eating keto-friendly or on a low-carb meal plan, reducing the gluten in your diet or sticking to an all-vegan consumption, brands including EVOL and Blake's have created delicious, on-trend options such as:

Blake's Gluten Free Mac and Cheese

EVOL Pizza : available in two flavors, 3-Cheese and Pepperoni. These keto-friendly pizzas are gluten free and feature a crust made with chicken & parmesan cheese!

: available in two flavors, 3-Cheese and Pepperoni. These keto-friendly pizzas are gluten free and feature a crust made with chicken & parmesan cheese! EVOL Modern Lifestyle Bowls with Paleo-friendly options : available in four flavors, Paleo-friendly Guajillo Chicken & Cauliflower; Plant-based Butternut Squash Curry; Paleo-friendly Unwrapped Chicken Egg Roll; and Plant-based Veggie Burrito

: available in four flavors, Paleo-friendly Guajillo Chicken & Cauliflower; Plant-based Butternut Squash Curry; Paleo-friendly Unwrapped Chicken Egg Roll; and Plant-based Veggie Burrito Healthy Choice Power Bowls Whole EARTH BOWLS : offered in Green Goddess (vegan) and Buddha Bowl (vegetarian)

: offered in Green Goddess (vegan) and Buddha Bowl (vegetarian) Healthy Choice Bone Broth Soups: available in three flavors made with bone broth, Chicken Noodle, Chicken with Rice, and Lentil Vegetable

New Snacks

Another trend that remains popular during this unprecedented time: Eating several small meals versus the once standard three meals a day. Consumers love snacks that are quick and tasty. The latest snacking creations from Snack Pack, Orville Redenbacher's and Slim Jim are sure to satisfy cravings with a range of delicious, on-the-go options.

Orville Redenbacher's Microwave Popcorn Made with Avocado Oil

Slim Jim Original N' Cheese 10-Pack

Slim Jim Pork Rinds : available in two flavors, Squealin' Hot and Hog Wild BBQ

: available in two flavors, Squealin' Hot and Hog Wild BBQ Snack Pack Mermaid Tropical-flavored Pudding

Over the next few months, you'll be able to find more new foods from the Conagra Brands roster including restaurant-inspired meals from P.F. Chang's Home Menu with single-serve ramen and veggie appetizers, Baked Sides and Cauliflower Wings from Birds Eye, Double Chicken and Meat Bowls from Hungry Man and more!

To find out more about the new offerings, head to www.conagrabrands.com/brands to locate specific websites for the company's brands.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

