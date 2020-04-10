Conagra recalls 131,000 pounds of Healthy Choice chicken bowls that might contain rocks

More than 65 tons of Healthy Choice frozen chicken bowls are being recalled because they may contain small rocks, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

According to a USDA news release, Conagra Brands, is recalling nearly 131,000 pounds of Healthy Choice Power Bowls Chicken Feta & Farro, which were produced Jan. 23, 2020.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the release said, noting Conagra learned of the problem after receiving consumer complaints about rocks being in the products.

The recalled bowls have a "best by date" of 10/19/2020 on the label, lot code 5006002320 and an establishment number "P115."

The bowls, which were shipped to retailers nationwide and exported to Canada, have UPC codes 072655001800 or 072655003026.

In a statement sent to USA TODAY, Conagra spokesman Dan Hare said a limited amount of the bowls was being "voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of small rocks that likely remained from harvesting ingredients contained in the product."

With the coronavirus pandemic, shoppers have been stocking their freezers with frozen food to limit trips to the store.

The recall notice says there are concerns that "some product may be in consumers’ freezers” and says consumers are urged not to eat the bowls.

Consumers with questions about the recall or seeking a refund can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-672-8240 or at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

