Conan the hero dog's gender is now a matter for the Pentagon

The Pentagon is now weighing in with an official statement to confirm a dog's gender.

President Trump on Monday praised Conan, the military dog who was injured during the raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last month, at the White House, referring to Conan as male. But White House officials subsequently confused everyone by clarifying that Conan is actually a female dog, and then clarifying again hours later that actually, no, he's male.

If you thought the confusion over what gender a dog is couldn't possibly be a story spanning two days, you'd be wrong, as on Tuesday morning, a Pentagon official told ABC News that Conan is actually female — only for the White House to maintain that no, really, Conan is male.

Perhaps the single most important story of our time finally came to a conclusion with a fifth update in the form of a statement from the Pentagon to BuzzFeed News confirming that, yes, Conan is male, meaning that after about a full 24 hours, we arrive back at exactly the same place we started and this has been a great use of everyone's time.









OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM THE PENTAGON TO @BUZZFEEDNEWS: “Per U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), Conan is a male dog.” pic.twitter.com/7NQZn8epEn — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) November 26, 2019

