Conan O'Brien crashes the stage after Stephen Colbert wins an Emmy

Kelly McLaughlin
1 min read
Stephen Colbert, left, and Conan O'Brien, right, at the 2021 Emmy Awards. Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images; Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

  • Conan O'Brien stormed the Emmys stage on Sunday as Stephen Colbert accepted his award.

  • Colbert was accepting an outstanding variety special Emmy for his 2020 election night special.

  • "Most of the people behind me really deserve this Emmy right now," Colbert said, referring to O'Brien.

Conan O'Brien crashed Stephen Colbert's acceptance speech during the Emmy's on Sunday night.

O'Brien ran on stage as Colbert accepted an outstanding variety special Emmy for his 2020 election night special, "Stephen Colbert's Election Night 2020: Democracy's Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020." He then hugged a few award winners, but never left the stage.

Colbert laughed as he saw O'Brien onstage.

"Most of the people behind me really deserve this Emmy right now," Colbert said as part of his acceptance speech, referring to his fellow late-night host.

It wasn't the first time O'Brien caused chaos on Sunday night. Earlier in the awards show, he heckled Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy, by shouting and saluting as he tried to honor Debbie Allen, who went home with the coveted Governor's Award, honoring her career.

