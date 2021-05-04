Conan O'Brien to put his eponymous late night show to bed on June 24

FILE PHOTO: Comedian Conan O'Brien poses as he arrives at the WarnerMedia Upfront event in New York
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Late-night talk show host Conan O'Brien will host his long-running nightly TBS "Conan" talkshow for the last time on June 24, WarnerMedia said on Monday, ahead of his shift to a new show on HBO Max.

The final weeks of the TBS show will feature a line-up of special guests, culminating in an extended hour-long finale recapping his 11-year run.

"The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think what will be my fourth iteration of a program," O'Brien said at the start of "Conan" on Monday.

WarnerMedia said O'Brien's HBO Max show would move away from a traditional talk show format.

Known for his clever comedy, often self-deprecating and awkward, O'Brien is the current longest serving nightly late-night talk show host in the United States, having started his career in 1993 when NBC tapped him to take over from David Letterman as host of the Late Night franchise. He has won four Emmy Awards and six Writers Guild Awards.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; editing by Jane Wardell)

Recommended Stories

  • Britain will announce travel 'green list' shortly: minister

    Britain is set to announce the green list for countries that people can travel to on holiday shortly, and will have the right procedures in place to ensure travel can happen safely, said trade minister Liz Truss on Tuesday. Hopes that Britons will be able to travel to Europe rose on Monday after the European Union recommended easing restrictions to allow fully vaccinated foreign citizens and countries with a "good epidemiological situation". "I don't think it will be much longer before we make those announcements," Truss told Sky News.

  • Jean Trebek Says She Has ‘Waves of Grief’ 6 Months After Alex Trebek’s Death

    “I miss him a lot.”

  • France to sell Egypt 30 fighter jets in $4.5 billion deal: Egyptian defense ministry, report

    Egypt has signed a contract with France to buy 30 Rafale fighter jets, its defence ministry said in a statement early on Tuesday, in a deal that investigative website Disclose said on Monday was worth 3.75 billion euro ($4.5 billion). President Emmanuel Macron said in December he would not make the sale of weapons to Egypt conditional on human rights because he did not want to weaken Cairo's ability to counter terrorism in the region, a comment that drew the ire of critics. Egypt's defense ministry said the deal would be financed through a loan to be re-paid over at least 10 years, but did not disclose the value of the deal or further details.

  • US men await their fate as murder trial nears end in Rome

    The pandemic was just bearing down on Italy when the trial began of two young American men, charged with the murder of Italian police officer near their hotel while they were on vacation in 2019. On Wednesday, after more than 14 months, defense lawyers will wrap up their arguments, and the two defendants, former schoolmates from California, can expect to learn their fates later in the week. Finnegan Lee Elder, now 21, and Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, now 20, insisted they acted in self-defense.

  • Davis scores 25 as short-handed Lakers defeat Nuggets 93-89

    Anthony Davis came up with a huge game when the Los Angeles Lakers needed it the most. Davis scored 25 points and had key plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute as the short-handed Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday night. The Lakers — who had lost six of their last seven going into the game — won without two key pieces.

  • Rental car agencies rush to build back fleets — by buying used cars

    The semiconductor shortage has slashed vehicle production so much that rental-car companies can’t get the new cars they need, so they have resorted to buying used vehicles at auction. This is uncharted territory for the likes of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. and Enterprise Holdings Inc., which have made their profits by purchasing new vehicles cheaply in bulk, renting them out for as much as a year and selling them at auction. “You would never go into auction to buy routine sedans and SUVs,” said Maryann Keller, an independent consultant who used to be on the board of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, which is now part of Hertz.

  • Jessica Williams to Co-Star With William Jackson Harper on ‘Love Life’ Season 2

    HBO Max anthology also adds Chris “Comedian CP” Powell, Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Maya Kazan Jessica Williams will co-star alongside William Jackson Harper on Season 2 of HBO Max’s romantic comedy anthology series “Love Life,” the streaming service said Monday. The show, which starred Anna Kendrick in its first installment, is also adding Chris “Comedian CP” Powell to its second-season regulars, with Janet Hubert, Jordan Rock and Maya Kazan set to guest star. HBO Max previously revealed that Kendrick, who executive produces “Love Life,” would reprise her role as Darby Carter on Season 2, but today confirmed that fellow Season 1 stars Zoë Chao, Peter Vack and Nick Thune will also appear in this new batch of episodes. And in one more piece of “Love Life” Season 2 news, HBO Max said Rachelle Williams (“Tuca & Bertie,” “Mixed-ish”) is joining series creator Sam Boyd and his Season 1 co-showrunner Bridget Bedard as co-showrunner for the second season. Here’s the official description for “Love Life” Season 2, which Harper executive produces in addition to starring on: “Season two of ‘Love Life,’ HBO Max’s romantic comedy anthology series from Lionsgate Television, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. The rug pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found.” Williams (“2 Dope Queens,” “Booksmart,” “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 3”) will play Mia Hines, the beautiful, intelligent and somewhat unknowable object of Marcus’ affection. After forming a connection early in the season, she challenges Marcus’ ideas about himself and how he moves through the world. Powell (“Ole Bud’s ANU Football Weekly,” “Detroiters,” “Oaklandia”) is set as the charming and gregarious Yogi, who is committed to his girlfriend and two children but lives vicariously through Marcus’ exploits, offering unsolicited advice. And here are the character descriptions for the guest stars, per HBO Max: Daytime Emmy nominee Janet Hubert (“Fresh Prince,” “The Last O.G.”) in a recurring role as “Donna Watkins,” Marcus’s caring and perceptive mother, who worries about her son as he struggles to find himself.Jordan Rock (“Love,” “Big Time Adolescence,” The After Party”) in a recurring role as “Trae Lang,” a confident, young writer who is resistant to Marcus’s notes and feedback on his debut novel, forcing Marcus to re-evaluate his role in publishing. Maya Kazan (“The Knick,” “Mosaic”) guest stars as “Emily Hexton,” Marcus’s well-meaning and supportive wife, who he met in grad school before the two of them moved to New York together. But as compatible as they may once have been, we meet them at a point where they seem to have grown apart. “Love Life” Season 2 is executive produced by Boyd, Bedard and Williams, along with Kendrick, Harper, Paul Feig and Dan Magnante. The series hails from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Williams is represented by UTA, B. Company and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Comedian CP is represented by CAA, Artists First and Morris Yorn Barnes Levine Krintzman Rubenstein Kohner & Gellman. Read original story Jessica Williams to Co-Star With William Jackson Harper on ‘Love Life’ Season 2 At TheWrap

  • TBS Sets ‘Conan’ Hour-Long Show Finale for June 24

    Network promises the last week of the late-night show will include numerous special guests TBS has set an end date for “Conan.” The late-night show will air its last episode on Thursday, June 24. After that, Conan O’Brien will get to work on his upcoming weekly HBO Max show. So it’s not like he’s retiring just yet. “Conan’s” last episode will be an hour-long look back at the show’s run and TBS promises that his final week will include numerous special guests (he’s hoping Max Weinberg takes one last turn behind the drums). When it ends, “Conan” will conclude an 11-year run on TBS. His “Conan Without Borders” travel specials will continue. O’Brien has been the longest-serving current late-night host (his idol, David Letterman, is the longest-serving host in TV history), spanning back to 1993 when he took over for Letterman as the host of NBC’s “Late Night.” O’Brien would go on to host “Late Night” until 2009, when he then took over for Jay Leno as host of “The Tonight Show.” We all know how that ended up, with O’Brien suffering from poor ratings and Leno’s refusal to cede the spotlight (he hosted his own 10 p.m. nightly show that also did poorly in the ratings), which led to O’Brien quitting after only nine months when NBC asked him to move “Tonight Show” to air after midnight. After a hiatus of almost a year, O’Brien landed at TBS. In 2019, he trimmed his hour-long show back to a half-hour. There are no further details on the upcoming HBO Max series or when it would premiere, except that it “will be a departure from his current traditional talk-show format.” Read original story TBS Sets ‘Conan’ Hour-Long Show Finale for June 24 At TheWrap

  • Pandemic and war hit tourism in Lalibela, holy Ethiopian site

    As they have done for hundreds of years on the Orthodox Easter weekend, priests wrapped in traditional white robes read the Bible by candlelight on Saturday evening in the rock-hewn churches of Lalibela in northern Ethiopia. Tens of thousands of visitors from around Ethiopia and abroad usually come to Lalibela, home to a UNESCO World Heritage site of 12th and 13th century monolithic churches, to celebrate and witness the most important holiday in the Orthodox calendar. The government declared victory at the end of that month, but since then there has been some low-level fighting in parts of that region, which borders Amhara where Lalibela is.

  • Conan to End in June After 11 Years — Watch On-Air Announcement

    TBS has set a date for Conan‘s farewell episode: Conan O’Brien‘s late-night talk show will end on Thursday, June 24. The announcement was made atop Monday’s broadcast, which you can watch in the video above. “We’re making it official,” he told viewers. “We are winding down our TBS show. The plan is so reemerge on […]

  • Robert Griffin III wants to mentor 49ers draft pick Trey Lance

    Free agent QB Robert Griffin III wants to mentor 49ers draft pick Trey Lance.

  • Urban Meyer discusses 2 players he wanted to select in the 2021 NFL Draft

    Urban Meyer mentioned two players specifically that the Jaguars missed out on in the 2021 NFL draft: Kadarius Toney and Baron Browning

  • Jaret Patterson says Chase Young vouched for Washington to sign him

    Jaret Patterson and Chase Young have known one another since middle school.

  • Asian woman attacked with a hammer for refusing to take off her mask on New York street

    Five-old increase in Asians targeted by hate crime between January and April

  • The tiny part the Bills play in Packers-Aaron Rodgers saga

    The Buffalo Bills, Jake Kumerow and the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers saga.

  • WHO chief Tedros plans to seek re-election - Stat News

    Tedros, as he is widely known, has been the public face of the WHO's efforts to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic ever since the new SARS-CoV-2 virus emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. In 2017, Ethiopia's Tedros became the first African to head the Geneva-based United Nations agency and made universal health care coverage his priority. It is unclear at this point whether others will emerge to challenge Tedros for the five-year term, the Stat report said.

  • Deaths at sea highlight failings in Europe migration policy

    As the waves pounded the gray rubber boat carrying more than 100 Africans hoping to reach Europe from Libya, those aboard dialed the number for migrants in distress frantically. In the series of calls to the Alarm Phone hotline, passengers explained that the dinghy had run out of fuel while trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea and was quickly filling up with water and panic. On the other end of the line, activists tried to keep the migrants calm as they relayed the boat’s GPS coordinates repeatedly to Italian, Maltese and Libyan authorities and later to Frontex, the European Union's border and coast guard agency, hoping authorities would launch a rescue operation as required under international maritime law.

  • 11 mind-blowing facts that show just how wealthy Bill Gates really is

    Bill Gates is the 4th-richest person in the world. He could give every person on the planet $15 - and still have $28 billion left over.

  • Bill and Melinda Gates: A life in pictures

    Images of the couple, who set up the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, after they announce their divorce.

  • Hillary Clinton warns of 'huge consequences' in Afghan US troop withdrawal

    The end of the US deployment could play into the Taliban's hands, warns the former secretary of state.