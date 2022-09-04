Conan O'Brien's assistant says she needs to prepare herself for the day he retires or is 'abducted by aliens'

Sona Movsesian has been Conan O'Brien's assistant for 13 years. Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Sona Movsesian said she needs to be prepared for the day Conan O'Brien decides to retire.

Speaking made the comments in an interview with Insider's The Refresh podcast.

"It can all go away tomorrow and I have to make myself mentally OK with that," Movsesian said.

Sona Movsesian, who has been Conan O'Brien's assistant for 13 years, has joked that she needs to prepare herself for the day the presenter is "abducted by aliens."

"I'm riding Conan's coattails and one day he's gonna retire or what if he gets abducted by aliens," she told Insider's The Refresh podcast. "I need to have a contingency plan – I need to be OK with going back to obscurity."

Despite claiming she would be fine if it all went away tomorrow, Movsesian added: "I think it's really important for me and my sanity just to say this isn't something I sought out.

"It's really, really fun right now to just do these things that people get to watch and listen to. But it can all go away tomorrow, and I do have to mentally make myself OK with that."

Movsesian previously told Insider that she has made herself indispensable in her job, and believes that's why she gets away with so much working for O'Brien.

She even wrote a book about how to nap at work, watch a feature film at your desk without alerting your coworkers, or just do as little work as possible.

Asked about the advent of the term "quiet quitting," she said it resonated with her. Despite loving her job because she feels respected, listened to and paid well, Movsesian still doesn't feel compelled to work harder than she absolutely has to.

She realizes many "quiet quitters" don't have the same love for their employers, however.

Listen to the full podcast in which Sona Movsesian says it's OK to be "mediocre" and find news ways to do the "minimal amount of work possible."

