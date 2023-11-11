Concealed carry holder shoots woman during fight in Englewood

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot and critically wounded another woman during a fight Saturday afternoon in Englewood.

The 28-year-old woman got into a fight with a 26-year-old woman around 2:26 p.m. inside an apartment in the 6100 block of South Loomis Boulevard, according to police. The 28-year-old, who has a FOID and concealed carry license, pulled out a gun and shot the other woman in her right arm.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody and a gun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.