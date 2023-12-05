Concealed carry permit holders can now bring handguns to some places of worship in NC

Concealed carry permit holders can now bring guns into certain places of worship in North Carolina where they previously weren’t allowed, under a new law that went into effect Dec. 1.

Senate Bill 41 became law March 29, over Gov. Roy Cooper’s objections and his veto. The North Carolina General Assembly passed its first successful veto override — the first of 19 through the rest of the session.

The law, named “Guarantee 2nd Amendment Freedom and Protections,” drew scrutiny because it ends a requirement for people to get a permit to buy a handgun or transfer ownership. That part of the law went into effect in March.

What’s new in December is the provision for allowing guns into certain places of worship that also serve as schools, or have attached schools. Here’s how it works.

Why was the provision introduced?

Republican Sen. Danny Britt of Lumberton, one of the bill’s primary sponsors, said during debate in March that it would make it easier for church-goers and other worshipers to protect themselves, The N&O previously reported.

GOP lawmakers tried passing a similar bill in 2021, but Cooper vetoed it, and Republicans didn’t try to override his veto.

Bill supporters, like GOP Rep. Jeff McNeely of Stony Point, said then that there were hundreds of schools across the state that share properties with churches, and that church-goers should be able to protect themselves during religious services that take place outside of school hours.

State law had already allowed concealed-carry permit holders to carry guns in church or other religious services, except if the religious institution had forbidden worshipers from doing so, or if a school operated on the property as well.

What does the law say?

SB 41 amends the law that spells out what weapons are and aren’t allowed on educational property. The law now says that those with concealed carry permits can bring a handgun — and only a handgun — on the property if all of the following apply:





The educational property is the location of both a school and a building that is a place of religious worship as defined in G.S. 14-54.1. That includes churches, synagogues, mosques and any building that is regularly used and identifiable as a place for religious worship.

The person brings a handgun on educational property that isn’t an institution of higher education or a nonpublic, postsecondary educational institution.

The weapon is a handgun.

The handgun is only on educational property outside of the school operating hours.

Whoever is in control of the property hasn’t posted a sign prohibiting weapons on the property.

Why was there opposition?

Much of the criticism from Democrats and Cooper focused on the end of the permit requirement. But in announcing his veto, Cooper said the provision about allowing guns on school property comes at a time when there are more gun offenses among young people as well as more suicides.

“Guns are now the leading cause of injury death for children in North Carolina, surpassing car accidents,” the governor said in a statement.

What else does the law do?

SB 41 also directed the Department of Public Safety to launch a two-year statewide awareness campaign to promote safe gun storage. DPS already operates a website dedicated to gun safety, which includes tips for talking to children about guns, and rules for safe storage and handling of guns.

Jessica Banov contributed to this story.