Is Concentric AB (publ)’s (STO:COIC) P/E Ratio Really That Good?

This article is written for those who want to get better at using price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll show how you can use Concentric AB (publ)’s (STO:COIC) P/E ratio to inform your assessment of the investment opportunity. Based on the last twelve months, Concentric’s P/E ratio is 13.27. In other words, at today’s prices, investors are paying SEK13.27 for every SEK1 in prior year profit.

View our latest analysis for Concentric

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Concentric:

P/E of 13.27 = SEK124.8 ÷ SEK9.4 (Based on the year to September 2018.)

Is A High Price-to-Earnings Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each SEK1 the company has earned over the last year. That isn’t a good or a bad thing on its own, but a high P/E means that buyers have a higher opinion of the business’s prospects, relative to stocks with a lower P/E.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. Earnings growth means that in the future the ‘E’ will be higher. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others — and that may attract buyers.

Notably, Concentric grew EPS by a whopping 34% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 14% annually, over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Concentric’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (15.1) for companies in the machinery industry is higher than Concentric’s P/E.

OM:COIC PE PEG Gauge January 25th 19 More

Concentric’s P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with Concentric, it’s quite possible it could surprise on the upside. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Concentric’s Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

The extra options and safety that comes with Concentric’s kr421m net cash position means that it deserves a higher P/E than it would if it had a lot of net debt.

The Bottom Line On Concentric’s P/E Ratio

Concentric has a P/E of 13.3. That’s below the average in the SE market, which is 15.5. Not only should the net cash position reduce risk, but the recent growth has been impressive. The relatively low P/E ratio implies the market is pessimistic.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this. So this free report on the analyst consensus forecasts could help you make a master move on this stock.