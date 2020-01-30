Concentrics Research Announces Joint Venture with STATKING Clinical Services

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentrics Research (Indianapolis, IN and Parsippany, NJ) and STATKING Clinical Services (Fairfield, OH) have formed a Joint Venture to provide contract research organization (CRO) services including data management and statistical services.

"This formalizes a partnership that has existed for many years; it extends Concentrics' in-house services for clinical data management and statistical services," stated Julie Aker, President & CEO of Concentrics. "We are delighted to expand our process integration and consultative services since our research studies have all become more challenging and complex! STATKING offers comprehensive statistical design, programming and analysis capabilities to complement Concentrics' CRO services."

"This JV incorporates Concentrics' infrastructure for quality assurance and information technology into STATKING's services to facilitate regulatory compliance and audit readiness," said Dennis King, STATKING President and CEO, "we are proud of our accomplishment to formalize this partnership."

Concentrics offers CRO services for late-stage studies (Phase II-IV, Rx-to-OTC Switch, consumer and device studies) including research design and execution expertise for pharmaceutical and device companies. Services include study design, protocol development, recruitment, IRB submission, monitoring, data collection and medical writing. Concentrics' staff includes research, medical, quality, information technology and telemedicine services. For more information, visit www.concentricsresearch.com.

STATKING Clinical Services provides biostatistics and clinical data management for clinical trials for the regulatory approval of novel drug and medical device products. For more information, visit www.statkingclinical.com.

