Concentrix Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; AMC Networks & The Aaron's Company to Join S&P SmallCap 600

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

  • Concentrix Corp. (NASD:CNXC) will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, December 1. Concentrix will take the place of AMC Networks Inc. (NASD:AMCX), which will replace R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. (NYSE:RRD) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent SYNNEX Corp. (NYSE:SNX) is spinning off Concentrix in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30. SYNNEX will remain in the S&P MidCap 400 post-spin-off. AMC Networks is more representative of the small-cap market space, and R.R. Donnelley & Sons is no longer appropriate for the S&P SmallCap 600.

  • The Aaron's Company Inc. (currently trading as NYSE:AANwi) will replace Geospace Technologies Corp. (NASD:GEOS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, December 2. S&P MidCap 400 constituent Aaron's Holdings Co. (NYSE:AAN) is spinning off The Aaron's Company in a transaction expected to be completed post close on November 30. Post spin-off transaction, parent Aaron's Holdings will change its name to PROG Holdings Inc., its ticker to PRG, and its Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) sub industry group to Consumer Finance. The newly named PROG Holdings will remain in the S&P MidCap 400. The Aaron's Company will trade under ticker symbol AAN effective on December 1. Geospace Technologies is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

December 1, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Concentrix

CNXC

Information Technology

December 2, 2020

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

AMC Networks

AMCX

Communication Services

December 2, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

AMC Networks

AMCX

Communication Services

December 2, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

The Aaron's Company

AAN*

Consumer Discretionary

December 2, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

R.R. Donnelley & Sons

RRD

Industrials

December 2, 2020

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Geospace Technologies

GEOS

Energy


*Ticker symbol as of Dec.1. Prior to that date, parent Aaron's Holdings used ticker symbol AAN.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/concentrix-set-to-join-sp-midcap-400-amc-networks--the-aarons-company-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-301180845.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Latest Stories

  • Journalist who criticized FBI for handling of Russia probe says Trump's refusal to concede is 'dangerous BS'

    Journalist Eli Lake, an aggressive critic of the government’s handling of the investigation into Trump and Russia, said that while there was a “scandal” in how the FBI conducted parts of its investigation, there was not a “deep state conspiracy.”

  • Rapid testing could 'drive the epidemic toward extinction'

    Cheap coronavirus tests that ordinary Americans can administer at home could significantly drive down infection rates, researchers say. Their statistical models indicate that potential inaccuracies become effectively inconsequential if enough rapid tests are done with sufficient frequency.

  • AOC and Ilhan Omar sign petition calling on Biden not to give Bruce Reed administration role

    ‘Rejecting Reed will be a major test for the soul of the Biden presidency’, petition reads

  • Ghislaine Maxwell woken up every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps says lawyer

    A lawyer for Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite charged with finding girls in the 1990s for financier Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse, said Tuesday that her client is awakened every 15 minutes in jail while she sleeps to ensure she's breathing. Attorney Bobbi Sternheim told a Manhattan judge that Maxwell faces more restrictive conditions than inmates convicted of terrorism or murder. Maxwell has no history of mental health issues or suicidal ideation and no criminal history, either, she said. She asked a judge to intervene on her client's behalf to improve her conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. In her request, Ms Sternheim made no direct reference to Epstein taking his life in August 2019 in his cell at another federal lockup, in Manhattan. US District Judge Alison J. Nathan instructed defense lawyers and prosecutors to confer over the next week over Ms Sternheim's request that the Brooklyn facility's warden directly address the concerns. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment. A message for comment was sent to the Federal Bureau of Prisons spokespeople. Maxwell, 58, has pleaded not guilty to charges that she procured three girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. She has been held without bail while she prepares for a July trial.

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday that Canada will have to wait for a COVID-19 vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in.

  • Trump campaign sued for attempting to disenfranchise Black voters

    President Trump's campaign now finds itself on the other side of a legal case in a newly filed federal lawsuit alleging that it violated the Voting Rights Act of 1965 when it sought to “disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters,” particularly African Americans in metropolitan areas of Michigan.

  • Russia chases off U.S. warship in row over waters in Sea of Japan

    Russia said on Tuesday one of its warships caught and chased off a U.S. destroyer operating illegally in its territorial waters in the Sea of Japan, but the U.S. Navy denied wrongdoing by its vessel and accused Moscow of making excessive maritime claims. The Admiral Vinogradov, a Russian destroyer, verbally warned USS John S. McCain, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer, and threatened to ram it in order to force it to leave the area, prompting it to return to neutral waters, Moscow said.

  • Saudi Arabia calls Houthi missile strike on oil facility a 'cowardly' act

    Houthi rebels in Yemen have claimed responsibility for a cruise missile attack against an oil facility in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.The missile hit a fuel tank at a Saudi Arabian Oil Co. facility on Monday morning, and an Energy Ministry official said the strike caused a fire. The facility is near the King Abdulaziz International Airport.In 2015, the Iranian-backed Houthis seized Sanaa, the capital of Yemen. Since then, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the rebels, resulting in a humanitarian catastrophe. The Houthis have used cruise missiles against Saudi targets before, The Associated Press reports, with United Nations and Western officials accusing Iran of supplying the weapons, allegations Tehran has denied.A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, Col. Turki al-Maliki, called the missile attack "cowardly," adding that it "not only targets the kingdom, but also targets the nerve center of the world's energy supply and the security of the global economy."More stories from theweek.com People are skeptical that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner will be able to easily slip back into NYC society Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy Obama the pretender

  • Democratic Senate candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock bet big on 'record-shattering turnout' in Georgia

    Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats running for the U.S. Senate in Georgia’s January runoff races, are looking to build off President-elect Joe Biden’s narrow victory in the state and bring record-breaking turnout to the runoffs.

  • Biden says his team has spoken to Fauci: ‘He’s been very, very helpful’

    Expert says he hopes to continue his work under incoming administration

  • Israeli leader tells convicted spy: 'We're waiting for you'

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday phoned Jonathan Pollard, the former U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, telling him: “We’re waiting for you.” The U.S. Justice Department announced last Friday that Pollard had completed his parole, clearing the way for him to move to Israel 35 years after he was arrested. “You should have now a comfortable life where you can pursue, both of you can pursue your interests,” Netanyahu said in a conversation with Pollard and his wife Esther.

  • Trump order could spark mass firings of civil servants, lawmakers warn

    U.S. government civil servants could face mass firings under an executive order before President Donald Trump leaves office and Democratic lawmakers, watchdog groups and unions are mobilizing to block the move. Leaders of 23 House committees and subcommittees asked the heads of 61 federal departments and agencies to provide a "full accounting" of any plans to reclassify federal workers under the Oct. 21 order, leaving them vulnerable to firing. Wednesday's letter came after 13 House Democrats, including Gerry Connolly, chairman of the House Subcommittee on Government Operations and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, on Tuesday urged appropriators to reverse the order in their next spending bill.

  • Rick Schroder explains bail for Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse: 'It made me mad'

    "NYPD Blue" and "Silver Spoons" actor Rick Schroder says he contributed "hundreds of thousands" of dollars to Kyle Rittenhouse's bail and defense.

  • Metal monolith discovered deep in Utah desert leaves officials baffled

    A metal monolith has been found in the heart of Utah's red rock country by a state employee who was carrying out a count of bighorn sheep. The shiny structure was spotted by a biologist while conducting an aerial survey of southern Utah as part of a programme to double the number of sheep in the area. Bret Hutchings, the helicopter pilot, was dumbfounded. “That’s been about the strangest thing that I’ve come across out there in all my years of flying," he told the local tv news channel, KSLTV. “I’d say it’s probably between 10 and 12 feet high,” he added. “We were kind of joking around that if one of us suddenly disappears, then the rest of us make a run for it.” How the monolith got there remains a mystery. According to Mr Hutchings it was not just dropped in place, but firmly planted into the ground. He speculated the piece was a work of art deposited in the middle of nowhere by what he described as a "new wave" artist - perhaps inspired by Stanley Kubrick's 1968 film, "2001: A Space Odyssey".

  • The Top 6 Black Friday Deals for Vacuums

    Cordless? Handheld? Robotic? We have you covered with all the best vacuum deals that you need to know aboutOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Report: New Mexico governor, former surgeon general are the top contenders to be Biden's health secretary

    President-elect Joe Biden is trying to decide who should lead the Department of Health and Human Services during his administration, and at the top of the list are New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) and former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, more than a dozen people with knowledge of the matter told Politico. The health secretary will be busy right off the bat, helping manage the government's COVID-19 response, pushing out messaging about the virus, and coordinating the immunization process. If Lujan Grisham, 61, is selected, she would be the first Latina nominated for the position. Should Murthy, 43, be picked, he will be the first nominee of Indian descent.UnidosUS President Janet Murguia told Politico Lujan Grisham has "seen directly the impact of COVID-19 on her state and managed the response — and she's had to do a lot because there hasn't been a lot of federal guidance. She knows what it's like to lead in this space and is a very credible candidate."Murthy is an internist who is now serving as one of Biden's top advisers on the coronavirus pandemic and co-chair of his COVID-19 advisory board. If Murthy doesn't get selected, several people familiar with the matter told Politico it's basically guaranteed that he will get another top health role in the administration.Biden is still considering a few other candidates, three Democrats with knowledge of the situation told Politico, including Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) and former Louisiana health secretary Rebekah Gee. It's likely he won't announce his choice until Monday, at the earliest.More stories from theweek.com Our parents warned us the internet would break our brains. It broke theirs instead. In pre-Thanksgiving address, Biden urges Americans not to 'surrender to the fatigue' Trump's staffers are reportedly now avoiding him to stay out of legal jeopardy

  • Trudeau: Canadians won't be among the first to get vaccine

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday Canada will have to wait for a vaccine because the very first ones that roll off assembly lines are likely to be given to citizens of the country they are made in. Trudeau noted Canada does not have vaccine-production facilities. Trudeau said it is understandable that an American pharmaceutical company will distribute first in the U.S. before they distribute internationally.

  • Giuliani thinks Trump ‘may have won Virginia’ despite Biden winning state by nearly half a million votes

    Ex-New York mayor Giuliani continues to spread false information regarding 2020 election

  • Turkish court adds new Saudi defendants in Khashoggi trial

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -A Turkish court on Tuesday added new defendants to the case against Saudi officials charged over the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, state media reported, in a trial that Ankara says is needed to reveal the full truth behind the killing. Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2, 2018. In September a Saudi court jailed eight people for between seven and 20 years over the killing, in a trial that critics said lacked transparency.

  • Iran says British-Australian academic freed for 3 Iranians

    Iran has freed a British-Australian academic who had been detained in the country for over two years in exchange for three Iranians held abroad, state TV announced. The television report Wednesday was scant on detail, saying only that the three Iranians freed in the swap had been imprisoned for trying to bypass sanctions on Iran. Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 33, was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was picked up at the Tehran airport as she tried to leave the country after attending an academic conference in 2018.