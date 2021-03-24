- By GF Value





The stock of Concentrix (NAS:CNXC, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being , according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $130.175 per share and the market cap of $6.8 billion, Concentrix stock appears to be . GF Value for Concentrix is shown in the chart below.





Concentrix Stock Is Believed To Be

, which averaged 33.4% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Concentrix has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. The overall financial strength of Concentrix is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Concentrix is fair. This is the debt and cash of Concentrix over the past years:

Concentrix Stock Is Believed To Be

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Concentrix has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.5 billion and earnings of $2.8 a share. Its operating margin is 8.82%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, the profitability of Concentrix is ranked 3 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Concentrix over the past years:

Story continues

Concentrix Stock Is Believed To Be

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Concentrix is 33.4%, which ranks better than 89% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 34.9%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Software industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, Concentrix's ROIC is 1.99 while its WACC came in at 6.53. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Concentrix is shown below:

Concentrix Stock Is Believed To Be

Overall, Concentrix (NAS:CNXC, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be . The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks better than 80% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Concentrix stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

