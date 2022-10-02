Concentrix's (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ:CNXC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 8th of November to $0.275. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.0%, which is below the industry average.

Concentrix's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Concentrix was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 5.2% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 11% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Concentrix Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Concentrix has grown earnings per share at 57% per year over the past three years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Concentrix's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Concentrix that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

