Conception boat captain indicted by federal grand jury for second time

A federal grand jury indicted the former captain of the Conception dive boat a second time for his actions contributing to a boat fire near Santa Cruz Island that killed all 33 passengers and a crew member in 2019.

Jerry Boylan, 68, of Santa Barbara, was indicted Tuesday with one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer. The indictment, filed in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, states that a host of Boylan's mistakes before, during and after the fire constituted "misconduct, gross negligence and inattention to his duties," which led to the deaths of 34 people.

The charge stems from a fire that erupted on the 75-foot passenger vessel in the early morning hours of Sept. 2, 2019, while the boat was anchored off the coast of Santa Cruz Island on a Labor Day weekend diving excursion. The Conception had launched from Santa Barbara Harbor.

The blaze trapped 33 passengers and one crew member sleeping in quarters below deck. Five crew members, including Boylan, escaped as they slept on the upper deck.

One of the passengers was an Oxnard resident. Kendra Chan, 26, had taken the weekend diving trip with her father, Raymond “Scott” Chan, 59, of Los Altos.

Ventura County Fire Department crews were among the first to respond to the scene.

Boylan had previously been indicted on the same charge, but that indictment had been thrown out by a federal judge in Los Angeles last month because it didn't allege gross negligence as legal precedent required. The new document alleges gross negligence.

The indictment catalogs a variety of Boylan's alleged shortcomings as captain of the Conception, including not having a night watch, insufficient training for crew members, failing to use a fire ax and extinguisher next to him in the wheelhouse when the blaze broke out, not warning passengers and crew about the fire and becoming the first crew member to abandon ship.

Boylan will be scheduled for arraignment in district court in Los Angeles in coming weeks, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in LA. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

The investigation is being conducted by the FBI, the Coast Guard Investigative Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Read the indictment in full below:

