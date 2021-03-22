Concern grows for missing British woman last seen in U.S. Virgin Islands

David K. Li and Bianca Britton and Julie Goldstein
·2 min read

Friends of a missing British woman are growing increasingly desperate now that it's been two weeks since she was last seen in the U.S. Virgin Islands with her boyfriend.

Sarm Heslop, 41, was originally reported missing on March 8 by partner Ryan Bane, according to the U.S. Coast Guard and friends of the Southampton woman, who have created the "Find Sarm" website.

Loved ones are "desperately worried about her as it is uncharacteristic of her to disappear without contact," according to "Find Sarm."

The Virgin Islands Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating her and asking for any information about her disappearance.

Bane, a 44-year-old American, has told authorities that he and Heslop had gone to bed at about 10 p.m. on March 7 aboard his moored catamaran, U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad said.

The next morning, Bane said Heslop was gone but that all of her belongings were still on board, Castrodad said.

"It's completely out of character," Heslop's friend Andrew Baldwin told Sky News. "She would not leave her possessions just sat on the boat."

Search-and-rescue efforts at sea and on land have not turned her up.

"We will not give up hope — we are determined to find our friend," "Find Sarm" said in a statement on Sunday.

Bane could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday at publicly listed phone numbers, email and social media accounts for him. But his lawyer insisted that the American is cooperating with authorities to help find Heslop.

Bane has turned over all of Heslop's personal belongings — including her cell phone, iPad and passport — to police, according to attorney David Cattie.

"Ryan’s thoughts are with Sarm and her family at this time, and he is praying for her safe return," Cattie said in a statement to NBC News on Monday.

Recommended Stories

  • Sarm Heslop: Police urged to conduct search of boyfriend’s boat after British woman goes missing in Caribbean

    Friends of 41-year-old ask officers to carry out ‘fingertip’ examination of 47ft catamaran

  • Police hunting for vulnerable missing 20-year-old woman find body in woods

    Sussex Police said officers searching for missing 20-year-old Amy Springer had found a body in woods near Portslade Cricket Club in Benfield Valley.

  • Uganda: Lions found dead in Queen Elizabeth National Park

    The six lions were found with their heads and paws hacked off, surrounded by dead vultures.

  • Man killed by Arlington police was accused of raping 2 young girls, authorities say

    He was wanted in El Dorado, Arkansas, on charges of rape and indecency with a child involving his girlfriend’s two young daughters.

  • 3 killed in fiery California crash during high-speed pursuit

    Three people were killed in a fiery crash when a motorist fleeing a sheriff's deputy at around 100 miles an hour collided with multiple cars in central California, authorities said. The driver of a black Chevy Camaro sped away after the Fresno County deputy tried to pull him over for reckless driving late Saturday. When the suspect exited State Route 41, the deputy backed off the chase over safety concerns after the Camaro fishtailed and ran a red light near downtown Fresno, police said.

  • Wandering walrus who fell asleep and had to go with the floe

    A walrus has never been so lost. A juvenile Arctic walrus, the size of a cow, was spotted at the weekend resting on a rock at a secluded beauty spot on the Pembrokeshire coast. Dubbed a little unkindly as "Wally the Walrus", the juvenile marine mammal is thought to have fallen asleep on an ice sheet in its native Greenland and drifted thousands of miles south into warmer waters. The RSPCA officer dispatched to check on the walrus's well-being, described the sighting - with perhaps a little understatement - as "surreal". The walrus - it's unclear if it's a male or female because no one would dare to get close enough to find out - was first spotted on Valentia Island off the Kerry coast of Ireland, a week ago.

  • Crowd with gun tries to get into NC hospital after shooting victim arrived, cops say

    Police said it was “never an active shooter scene.”

  • Democrat lawmaker leaks ‘terrible’ photos taken inside border camp

    Democrat says border patrol stations are ‘terrible conditions for the children

  • SEPTA police offering $1K reward following attack on employee in Center City

    SEPTA police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of four suspects wanted in an attack on a SEPTA employee last week.

  • How to Clean a Ceiling Fan in 3 Simple Steps

    Ceiling fans cost little to run and turning one on can make you feel up to 4 degrees cooler, according to the Department of Energy—even if you're already using your air conditioner. But to get th...

  • How a Burmese immigrant profited by flipping cheap oil leases from Trump auctions

    A Myanmar-born U.S. perfume entrepreneur became a curiosity last year when she became the nation’s top buyer of oil-and-gas leases at the Trump administration's federal auctions, despite having no apparent energy background. Since July, Levi Sap Nei Thang has spent about $3.7 million on nearly 300 government leases covering 133,000 acres in 12 states. Reuters confirmed four cases in which Thang sold one or more drilling leases to Burmese immigrants for prices ranging from one-and-a-half to 13 times what she paid.

  • Filipino troops kill rebel commander, rescue last hostage

    Philippine troops killed an Abu Sayyaf rebel commander blamed for years of ransom kidnappings and on Sunday rescued the last of his four Indonesian captives, the military said. Marines wounded Amajan Sahidjuan in a gunbattle Saturday night and he later died from loss of blood on Kalupag Island in the southernmost province of Tawi Tawi. Two other militants managed to flee and dragged along the last of four Indonesian hostages but troops finally rescued him on Sunday, regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr. said.

  • Kay James, prominent Black conservative voice, resigns from Heritage Foundation

    Kay James, one of the most prominent Black conservative voices in Washington, has resigned as president of the Heritage Foundation, the think tank said on Monday. James, who has been president for the past three years, is joined by executive vice president Kim Holms, a three-decade Heritage veteran, who will also step down. James took the helm of the think tank after former President Jim DeMint was fired in 2018 after the organization’s leadership determined he had veered too far from its conservative principals and too close to then-President Donald Trump’s White House.

  • Hiker scaling large rocks to take photo gets pinned between them, Maine officials say

    Rescuers used airbags to lift the rocks off the hiker.

  • US officials to hold talks in Mexico on migration

    Mexico announced Monday that several top U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America. The talks come as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. The trip to Mexico will include Roberta Jacobson, the White House’s lead adviser on the border, and Juan González, the National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere.

  • Pollard defends spying on US for Israel in rare interview

    Jonathan Pollard, an American who served a 30-year sentence for spying for Israel, defends his actions in his first interview since arriving in Israel late last year. In excerpts from the interview with the Israel Hayom daily published Monday, Pollard describes his happiness at being a free man in Israel while expressing regret that he was not able to father children because of his incarceration. Pollard, now 66, sold military secrets to Israel while working as a civilian intelligence analyst for the U.S. Navy in the 1980s.

  • Mexico limits non-essential travel on southern border

    The Mexican banks of the Suchiate river dawned Sunday with a heavy presence of immigration agents in place to enforce Mexico’s new limits on all but essential travel at its shared border with Guatemala. Dozens of immigration agents lined the riverside asking those who landed on the giant innertube rafts that carry most of the cross-border traffic for documentation and turning many back.

  • Oregon State bounces Oklahoma State, Cunningham from NCAAs

    Oregon State embraced the role of the Hickory Huskers — results and all. Hours before their second-round NCAA Tournament game against Oklahoma State, the Beavers' basketball Twitter account posted a video of center Roman Silva carrying guard Gianni Hunt to the basket on his shoulders to measure the rim’s height. It recreated a scene from the 1986 movie “Hoosiers,” in which small-town Hickory’s coach tried to help his team relax about playing at massive Butler Fieldhouse.

  • The Real Reasons the U.S. Can’t Win Wars Anymore

    In his National Review article “Three Wars, No Victory — Why?” (February 18, 2021), Bing West, my former colleague at the Pentagon and the Naval War College, lays out a compelling case for why the U.S. — which he argues is the most powerful country in the history of the world — has lost the three major wars it has fought over the past 50 years: Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Bing divides blame for each of these losses among three hubs — namely, the military, the policy-makers, and the popular mood among the people of the country. He argues correctly that the policy hub, or the policy-makers, were primarily responsible for the failures. While I have some experience in each of these conflicts, having served in Vietnam and having visited Iraq three times and Afghanistan once, it does not match that of Bing, who is one of the bravest people I have ever known. However, I still believe that he presents a sometimes incomplete and misleading picture of why we lost these three wars. For example, in analyzing the Vietnam disaster, he ignores the fact that the war was fought under false pretenses. President Johnson received congressional authorization in 1964 to begin the massive escalation in Vietnam in response to an alleged attack by the North Vietnamese on an American ship in the Gulf of Tonkin. But, even before the congressional investigation, it was clear to any experienced naval officer that what the administration claimed had happened was bogus. I remember my commanding officer in VP-1, who had flown combat missions in World War II and Korea, telling us that the attacks did not happen the way it was claimed. This was something that Vice Admiral James Stockdale, who was Bing’s and my boss at the War College and who received a medal of honor for his courage as a POW in Vietnam and who was in the area at the time, also affirmed. As did a naval officer who convinced Senator Wayne Morse (D., Ore.) to become one of the two senators who voted against the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. (Both lost their next election.). When this came to light, it also increased opposition to the war among the American people. Another reason we failed in Vietnam is that the war was never winnable in the first place. Bing argues that our poor military strategy from 1965 to 1968, bad policy decisions, and the popular mood doomed the Vietnam War. These factors played a role, but in truth only heightened an already existing reality — a reality made clear to me in 1966, when my colleagues and I got lost coming back from a meeting with SWIFT-boat officers in the northern part of Cameron Bay, South Vietnam. As we rode around aimlessly trying to find our way back to our base, we came upon a Catholic monastery. A priest there gave us directions and fed us. But as we were leaving, one of the monks asked me in French (which I had studied in school) why we thought we were going to make out any better in Vietnam than the French. President Eisenhower was conscious of this when he refused to bail out the French at Dien Bien Phu in 1954, even though most of his national-security advisers, including then–Vice President Nixon and the chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Admiral Radford, recommended it. But Army chief of staff General Matthew Ridgway, who prevented us from losing in Korea, helped convince Eisenhower not to intervene, because he, like the monks I met, believed Vietnam was unwinnable. Similarly, the majority of the American people turned against the war in Vietnam not just because there was a draft, as Bing correctly points out, but because of how the privileged were able to avoid the draft, thus leaving it to the lower class to bear most of the burden. For example, the four most recent presidents who could have served in Vietnam avoided that war and the draft by dubious means. Bill Clinton pretended to join the Army ROTC; George W. Bush used political connections to get into the Air National Guard, when President Johnson made it clear that the reserve component would not be activated to fight the war; Donald Trump, of course, had his family physician claim he had bone spurs, (Trump himself cannot remember which foot); and Joe Biden claimed that the asthma he had in high school prevented him from serving even though he brags about his athletic exploits while in high school. Similarly, in his analysis of why we did not win in Iraq, Bing ignores the fact that the Bush administration got the U.S. into war falsely claiming that Iraq possessed weapons of mass destruction. Moreover, in criticizing the Obama administration for withdrawing from Iraq in 2011, Bing ignores the fact that Obama had no choice. He did this because in 2008 the Iraqi government, which we had helped install, made it clear to us that it would not sign a Status of Forces Agreement unless we agreed to withdraw completely by the end of 2011. I saw this firsthand when I worked in the Obama campaign and in the summer of 2008 met with Hoshyar Zebari, the Iraqi foreign minister. When I asked him about the agreement to withdraw, he told me it was a non-negotiable demand. When I relayed this to Denis McDonough, who was on the campaign trail with Obama and eventually became his chief of staff, he was surprised and asked me if I was certain about what I heard. In 2009, while on a visit to Iraq, I brought this up with several Iraqi government officials in the parliament and the executive branch and received the same answer. Finally, in December 2011, when Iraqi prime minister Nouri al-Maliki came to Washington to finalize the deal, I and several others, including Obama’s first national-security adviser General David Jones and future Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, met with him. I asked him directly if there was anything President Obama could have done to keep the troops in Iraq. He essentially said that Bush made an agreement and the U.S. must stick to it. At the meeting, Jones said Obama was willing to leave 10,000 troops. Bing also ignores the fact that the Bush administration never publicly or privately praised Iran for its help in Afghanistan but actually publicly criticized that nation. I saw this myself. On 9/11, I was working at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. After the attacks, the Iranian ambassador to the U.N. invited me to dinner and told me to let our government know that Iran detested the Taliban and would be willing to help us in Afghanistan. I relayed this to the Bush administration, and Bush’s representative to the Bonn Conference in December 2001, which established the Karzai government, told me that the Bush administration would not have succeeded without the Iranians. Iran’s reward? In early 2002, Bush put the country on the axis of evil. It is an understatement to say that as a result Iran no longer played a positive role in the region. Finally, in his Afghanistan analysis, while Bing correctly points out that our military could never transform Afghanistan, he is wrong to argue that we should remain indefinitely in the country to avoid damaging our reputation. Many who fought in this 20-year war already believe our reputation is damaged and want us to leave before it is damaged further. Sunk-costs logic should not apply here. How bad will it be if we agree to leave on May 1, as Trump agreed to, and the Taliban takes over, especially for women? When I visited Afghanistan in 2011, I asked a Taliban official how they would treat women if or when they took over. He told me not to worry — that they would not treat them any worse than our allies, the Saudis. Bing’s article should be read by all those who believe that the U.S. can develop and sustain democracies by using military power. However, they should keep in mind that there are some other factors that also play into this decision.

  • Are Social Security Benefits a Form of Socialism?

    “Socialism” is a loaded word in the U.S., but Social Security—one of the nation’s most popular benefit programs—is wholly run by the government. So is Social Security socialism?