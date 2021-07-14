Concern grows over Indonesia's regions as Delta variant ravages Java

Mass vaccination programme for in Palembang
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Stanley Widianto and Agustinus Beo Da Costa
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Stanley Widianto and Agustinus Beo Da Costa

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Concerns are mounting in Indonesia over the ability of its regions to cope with a spike in coronavirus cases, according to its health minister, as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads quickly across the world's largest archipelago.

Indonesia is struggling to slow the pace of COVID-19 transmission and on Wednesday reported a record 54,000 infections, up more than tenfold on the number of cases at the start of June, despite new containment measures.

The Delta variant first identified in India has been found in 11 areas outside of the densely populated Java island, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said.

Cases and bed occupancy rates have risen in parts of Sumatra, Papua and Kalimantan, or Indonesian Borneo, and far-flung regions like West Papua were especially concerning, he told parliament this week.

"We must monitor this tightly, because if there's something happening there, their health capacities are below Jakarta or Java," Budi said.

In East Nusa Tenggara, infections have more than doubled in the last three days, while in Lampung on Sumatra bed occupancy on Monday had reached 86%, East Kalimantan at 85%, and West Papua at 79%.

Ismen Mukhtar, an epidemiologist in Lampung, said Indonesia's regions were extremely vulnerable.

"Health facilities are urgently needed because they save lives," he said.

"But what's more important is limiting transmission."

Java hospitals have been deluged in recent weeks, with many people struggling to get treatment. Most of the 550 people who have died in isolation since June were on Java, according to independent data initiative group Lapor COVID-19.

The Philippines announced on Wednesday it would ban travellers coming from Indonesia to prevent the risk of spreading the Delta variant.

As health experts warn Indonesia could be the next India, the government has scrambled to boost capacity and secure sufficient oxygen supply.

Senior minister Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, who spearheads the emergency response, on Wednesday said oxygen supplies were well managed, with more than 1,500 oxygen generators expected to arrive from Singapore and China.

More than 2,000 newly graduated doctors and 20,000 nurses would soon be deployed to hospitals, he added.

(Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Martin Petty and Ed Davies)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indonesia’s Daily Cases Surge Past India, Marking New Covid Epicenter

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia surpassed India’s daily Covid-19 case numbers, marking a new Asian virus epicenter as the spread of the highly-contagious delta variant drives up infections in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.The country has seen its daily case count cross 40,000 for three straight days -- including a record high of 54,517 on Wednesday -- up from less than 10,000 a month ago. Officials are concerned that the more transmissible new variant is now spreading outside of the country’s main i

  • Sayed Kashua Discusses Cannes Pic ‘Let It Be Morning’

    A Palestinian citizen of Israel, Sayed Kashua is an award-winning writer, newspaper columnist and creator/showrunner of the hit Israeli TV series “Arab Labor” and “The Writer.” His work is known for testing the limits of a Palestinian-Israeli’s freedom of expression and displays a deep understanding of divided lives along with dark, ironic humor. His novel […]

  • How mask shaming affects immunocompromised people

    When Peter Morley, who has an autoimmune disease, was out and about on the streets of New York City for Pride Month celebrations in June, he wore a mask -- as well as a matching outfit with his best friend, Charlie. Morley has lupus, a disease caused when the immune system attacks its own organs or tissues. Immunocompromised people are more likely to become severely ill or die from COVID-19 than their non-immunocompromised counterparts, several studies show, and many immunocompromised people may still be adhering to mask and social distancing precautions as the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus threatens reopening efforts in states across the country.

  • Indonesia reports record COVID-19 cases, orders oxygen supplies

    Indonesia reported on Tuesday a record increase of coronavirus infections, as authorities unveiled plans to order liquid oxygen and tens of thousands of concentrators from abroad to treat patients suffering from the respiratory disease. The Southeast Asian nation is fighting a devastating new virus outbreak fueled by the highly contagious delta variant that has stretched parts of the health system to breaking point. The COVID-19 task force announced 47,899 new cases, the sixth daily record in the past 10 days and up about sevenfold from a month ago, with total infections now topping 2.6 million.

  • Spread of Delta Variant Casts New Shadow on Recovery

    Governments worldwide are slowing the pace of their planned restrictions easing, as infections from the Delta coronavirus variant keep rising.

  • China export growth quickens on robust demand

    China's exports are surging. Overseas shipments rose much faster than expected in June, as easing lockdown measures helped lift global demand. Numbers out Tuesday (July 13) showed exports up 32.2% on the year. That's higher than May's figure, and way ahead of analyst forecasts. The gains come despite several headwinds. China has been battling the global shortage of chips, logistics bottlenecks and higher raw material and freight costs.But on Tuesday (July 13) a customs administration spokesperson sounded optimistic. Li Kuiwen said exports should keep growing in the second half, for all the uncertainties over the global health crisis. June also saw Chinese imports jump. And there is concern that inflation could arrive with them. That as prices for commodities like coal, steel, iron ore and copper surge. But officials say that, for now at least, inflation risks look manageable.

  • U.S. health official says COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects

    (Reuters) -The United States is reviewing the need for a third COVID-19 booster shot among residents who have already been vaccinated but needs to see more data to know if additional shots could raise people's risk of serious side effects, a U.S. health official said Tuesday. The official said the second dose for two-shot COVID-19 vaccine regimens was associated with higher rates of side effects, suggesting a third dose could potentially come with even greater risks. "We're keenly interested in knowing whether or not a third dose may be associated with any higher risk of adverse reactions, particularly some of those more severe - although very rare - side effects," said Jay Butler, deputy director at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a media briefing.

  • Infections Surge in Asia; Sydney Extends Lockdown: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Sydney extended its lockdown for a further two weeks as Australia’s most populous city battles an outbreak of the delta strain, with health authorities increasingly concerned after infections spread to Melbourne.Indonesia’s daily cases surpassed India’s, marking a new virus epicenter in Asia as delta drives up infections. Cases in Malaysia and South Korea reached record highs, while Tokyo’s were the highest since January. Singapore reported its most daily infections since April 20

  • COVID cases jump in 47 states as Delta variant spreads

    The Delta variant is fueling a spike in COVID cases, mostly among people who are not vaccinated. Omar Villafranca has more.

  • AFC East news: Bills lone team in division not holding joint practices

    AFC East news: The #Bills are the lone team in the division not holding joint practices this offseason:

  • Biden's Vietnam ambassador nominee vows to press Hanoi on rights, trade

    President Joe Biden's nominee to be the next U.S. ambassador to Vietnam vowed at his Senate nomination hearing on Tuesday to boost security ties with Hanoi while seeking equitable market access and pressing Hanoi to respect human rights. Marc Knapper, a career diplomat currently serving as deputy assistant secretary for Japan and Korea, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee the relationship between Washington and its former Vietnam War foe had undergone a "profound transformation" since normalization of ties in 1995.

  • Singapore to reject entry for non-Singaporeans/PRs from Myanmar

    Singapore will be tightening border measures for travellers from Myanmar due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in the Southeast Asian country.

  • Afghan commandos caught in fierce Taliban attack

    An exhausted team of Afghan special forces had no time to recover from an overnight operation in the southern province of Kandahar before responding to an SOS call from a stranded police officer surrounded by Taliban fighters on the outskirts of Kandahar city.The officer, Ahmad Shah, had been held up, alone, for 18 hours and was injured. The rest of his team had surrendered to the Taliban and previous attempts to extract him had failed.Kandahar is one of many provinces to see a recent surge in offensives by the Taliban, which says it wants to be involved in running the country peacefully although it has always opposed the presence of foreign forces.The area where Shah was stranded is a hotly contested one in Kandahar - the birthplace of the Taliban in the 1990s and which continues to be a stronghold for the Islamist insurgents.The special forces team left in a convoy of eight Humvee vehicles carrying between 30 to 40 commandos.Just as the convoy entered the area where Shah was holed up, they came under heavy Taliban fire.A gun battle ensued as the convoy made its way to Shah's location, and he was hurriedly loaded onto one of the convoy vehicles amidst a hail of bullets.There was a series of loud explosions: The first three Humvees had been hit by rocket fire and destroyed. Personnel told Reuters they had been hit by an SPG-82, an anti-tank grenade launcher that is able to disable even armored vehicles.

  • Following Microsoft And Apple, Here Comes The Third $2 Trillion Company

    Consumer discretionary giant Amazon is poised to be worth $2.1 trillion in 12 months or less.

  • Tooth loss means higher risk of getting dementia — and every tooth counts, study finds

    About one in six adults aged 65 or older in the U.S. have lost all their teeth.

  • In Missouri, COVID-19 cases are surging and hospitalized patients are younger than ever

    In Missouri, COVID-19 cases are surging and hospitalized patients are younger than ever

  • European Regulator Links Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines with Heart Conditions – Report

    The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that it has established a possible connection between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines of Pfizer (PFE) and Moderna (MRNA) and rare heart inflammatory conditions like myocarditis and pericarditis, according to Reuters. However, the EMA also commented that the known and potential benefits of all authorized COVID-19 vaccines outweigh their risks. The regulator reviewed over 300 cases of the heart conditions in the European Economic Area region (EEA), which include

  • Awkwafina throws first pitch at Mets game to her dad in hometown of Queens

    Awkwafina celebrated the upcoming premiere of "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens" by throwing the first pitch at the Mets game on Sunday. Throwing the pitch: Awkwafina stated in an Instagram post that participating in the Mets game at Citi Field in Queens, New York was a "dream come true." Citi Field displayed an advertisement during the game for "Awkwafina is Nora from Queens."

  • What Are The Symptoms Of The Delta Variant Of COVID-19?

    The delta variant is quickly becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S. In fact, the variant is moving across the nation at such a rapid pace, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reported that it makes up roughly 80% of COVID cases in areas of the Midwest and upper mountain states, and 51.7% of all new COVID cases in the U.S. over the last month, according to the Washington Post. But despite the fact that the delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading so quickly through

  • Chinese ships have dumped so much poop in the South China Sea, you can see it from space: report

    Sewage discharged from more than 200 Chinese vessels around the contested Spratly Islands is causing extensive damage to coral reefs.