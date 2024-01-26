Concern about loss of Malmesbury Lloyds mobile banking service

There are concerns the move will prevent vulnerable residents from being able to access a bank

Concerns have been raised as three towns are set to lose a mobile banking service.

From the end of May, the facility will no longer visit Malmesbury, Cricklade and Calne in Wiltshire.

This would leave Malmesbury with no banking facilities, apart from its cash machines and Post Office.

Lloyds Bank said visits to the mobile branch had "fallen significantly" due to customers choosing to bank online or though their mobile app.

Malmesbury Town Council said it was trying to secure a new banking facility in the High Street to persuade Lloyds to change its mind.

The mobile branch service will stop at the end of May

Town mayor and leader of the town council Gavin Grant shared his disappointment.

He said: "Not having this facility means a significant minority of people in our area, many vulnerable, will have no access to a bank at all.

"What we really need now is a banking hub like those starting to be seen in bigger towns."

A spokesperson for Lloyds Bank added: "The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs, alongside other ways to bank such as online, phone and mobile banking services."

