Concern mounts about possible Turkish law on media funding

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ZEYNEP BILGINSOY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Press freedom groups expressed concern Friday about comments by Turkish officials about possible legislation to regulate foreign funding for media and the dissemination of fake news, saying it could further curtail independent journalism in Turkey.

A top aide to Turkey’s president said this week that the country needs a regulation on media outlets that receive foreign funds. Director of Communications Fahrettin Altun said foreign media funding merits scrutiny when it comes from countries that “openly express their intentions and efforts to design Turkish politics.”

“We will not allow fifth column activities under new guises," Altun said.

Turkish journalists flying back from a state visit to northern Cyprus this week reported that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party planned to review later this year whether the country needs a law against disseminating fake news. They quoted Erdogan as saying Turkey would have to fight the “terror of lies.”

The comments came as a negative social media campaign targeted independent press outlet Medyascope and its founder, veteran journalist Rusen Cakir, for receiving funds from the U.S.-based Chrest Foundation. The private philanthropy group has also funded non-profit organizations and foundations working in arts, culture and diversity.

Media Freedom Rapid Response and 23 allied groups said in a statement Friday that foreign funding was a critical source of income for independent news outlets in Turkey as they face government pressure. Mainstream Turkish media is mostly run by businesses close to the government.

“Taken together, these statements create the impression that the Turkish government is preparing to introduce new legal measures that will further undermine media freedom and pluralism in the country,” the statement said.

But Altun said similar regulations apply in the United States, where media outlets funded by foreign countries must provide information on activities to U.S. authorities. Turkey’s state-funded English-language broadcaster TRT World was required to register as a foreign agent last year under the Foreign Agent Registration Act for lobbyists and public relations firms working for foreign governments. TRT then said its performed new sathering and reporting like any other international media.

Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index ranked Turkey at 153 out of 180 countries in 2021. The Journalists’ Union of Turkey says 38 media workers remain behind bars.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain tells EU on Brexit deal: it wasn't going to last forever

    British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the European Union had been inflexible over renegotiating the Northern Ireland part of the Brexit divorce deal and cautioned Brussels that it was not a deal that would last for ever. "A deal is a deal but it wasn't something that was going to last forever," Kwarteng told Sky.

  • UK's Johnson urges EU to consider post-Brexit proposals seriously

    LONDON (Reuters) -Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday to consider seriously Britain's proposals to change what he called the "unsustainable" way a Brexit deal is governing trade with Northern Ireland. Since it completed its exit from the EU at the end of last year, Britain's ties with the bloc have reached new lows, with both sides accusing each other of acting in bad faith over an agreement for post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. London accuses Brussels of being too purist, or legalistic, in interpreting what the deal means for some goods moving from Britain to its province of Northern Ireland.

  • AP-NORC poll: Most unvaccinated Americans don't want shots

    Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states. Among American adults who have not yet received a vaccine, 35% say they probably will not, and 45% say they definitely will not, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. In contrast, 86% of those who have already been vaccinated have at least some confidence that the vaccines will work.

  • Germany tightens rules for unvaccinated travellers from Spain, Netherlands

    Germany is classifying Spain and the Netherlands as areas with a high incidence of coronavirus, which means that unvaccinated travellers returning from those countries will have to quarantine for at least five days. The move comes during the summer break from school in Germany, when many families vacation on the sunny Mediterranean beaches of Spain or the North Sea coast of the Netherlands. While nearly half of Germans have had two COVID shots and are therefore exempt from the quarantine rules, only about 2% of under-18s are fully vaccinated, a potential headache for travelling families.

  • Australia's drug regulator approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12 to 15-year-olds

    Australia's drug regulator has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use with 12 to 15-year-olds, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said on Friday, as the country fights an outbreak of the Delta variant in three states. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has thoroughly assessed the domestic and international evidence before extending its approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to this age group, Hunt said in a statement. Similar clearances for the use of the vaccine in children were approved several weeks ago by regulators in the United States, European Union and Britain.

  • Confederate bust moved from Tennessee Capitol building

    The bust of a Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader that had been displayed prominently inside of the Tennessee Capitol for decades was removed from its pedestal on Friday. The image of Nathan Bedford Forrest has sparked protests ever since its installation in 1978. Forrest was a Confederate cavalry general who amassed a fortune before the Civil War as a Memphis slave trader and plantation owner.

  • Missouri AG recommends charges in reform school case. But it’s up to local prosecutor

    “The Attorney General’s Office is prepared to go forward with charges.” But the Cedar County prosecutor says he’ll need weeks to review more evidence in the boarding school case.

  • GOP's vaccine push comes with strong words, few actions

    Republican politicians are under increasing pressure to speak out to persuade COVID-19 vaccine skeptics to roll up their sleeves and take the shots as a new, more contagious variant sends caseloads soaring. In recent news conferences and statements, some prominent Republicans have been imploring their constituents to lay lingering doubts aside. In Washington, the so-called Doctors Caucus gathered at the Capitol for an event to combat vaccine hesitancy.

  • U.S. sending delegation to Haiti to pay respects after president's assassination

    The U.S. will send a delegation to Haiti to pay respects after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, President Biden announced Friday.The big picture: The announcement comes weeks after Moise was killed in his Port-au-Prince home by a group of gunmen, sparking widespread political unrest in Haiti. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will le

  • Lionel Messi hangs out in Miami with family and fans like a champ after Copa America win

    While Barcelona racks its brains to finish its restructuring, Lionel Messi is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in the best place in the world: Miami.

  • We Finally Have a First Look at Addison Rae's Upcoming Movie, "He's All That"

    The movie premieres on Netflix next month.

  • Sean Hannity’s Clueless Question About Biden Gets Turned Right Back At Donald Trump

    The Fox News host's attempted slam of Biden turns into a scathing reminder of the former guy's history.

  • House Freedom Caucus asks McCarthy to try to remove Pelosi as speaker

    The request is a sign of increasing levels of GOP anger toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • Tom Brady's Joke About Donald Trump Was Intended For 1 Reason, Says Skip Bayless

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has “lived to regret" his association with the former president, said the Fox Sports commentator.

  • Bonkers New Trump Audio Stuns Anderson Cooper: Sounds Like 'Nixon Drunk Rambling'

    The former president doesn't drink.

  • More than a laugh: Kamala Harris' is a sound check for a divided country

    To gauge how some people view Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of color to be vice president, look at how they respond to her laugh.

  • KY lawmakers ‘kick out’ more than 170 executive branch employees from Capitol Annex

    The Beshear administration, miffed, says it does not know where ousted employees will go.

  • Democrats outraged after the FBI said it got more than 4,500 tips about Brett Kavanaugh - and referred the 'relevant' ones to the Trump White House

    When Kavanaugh was a Supreme Court nominee, the FBI conducted just 10 interviews after receiving thousands of tips, the agency said.

  • Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision

    The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to the state's voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, overturning a lower court's ruling that the constitutional amendment would wrongfully force lawmakers to set aside additional money. The unanimous decision sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court, where Judge Jon Beetem last month ruled the amendment unconstitutional. Supreme Court judges wrote that the plan doesn't put limits on the Legislature's budgeting powers.

  • GOP Lawmaker Tries To Shame Democrats On Vaccinations. Except They’re All Vaccinated.

    Rep. Ronny Jackson was hoping to deflect attention from the huge number of Republicans who aren't vaccinated or won't say if they are.