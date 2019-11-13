Should You Be Concerned About ACTEOS S.A.'s (EPA:EOS) Historical Volatility?

Anyone researching ACTEOS S.A. (EPA:EOS) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What EOS's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.91, we can surmise that the ACTEOS share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, ACTEOS shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether ACTEOS is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Does EOS's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of €4.7m, ACTEOS is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since ACTEOS tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as ACTEOS’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

