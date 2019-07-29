Should You Be Concerned About Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited's (HKG:841) Historical Volatility?

Anyone researching Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited (HKG:841) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first type is company specific volatility. Investors use diversification across uncorrelated stocks to reduce this kind of price volatility across the portfolio. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does 841's beta value mean to investors?

Given that it has a beta of 1.19, we can surmise that the Asia Cassava Resources Holdings share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Asia Cassava Resources Holdings shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Many would argue that beta is useful in position sizing, but fundamental metrics such as revenue and earnings are more important overall. You can see Asia Cassava Resources Holdings's revenue and earnings in the image below.

SEHK:841 Income Statement, July 29th 2019 More

Could 841's size cause it to be more volatile?

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings is a noticeably small company, with a market capitalisation of HK$228m. Most companies this size are not always actively traded. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Asia Cassava Resources Holdings has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as Asia Cassava Resources Holdings’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

