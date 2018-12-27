Should You Be Concerned With BF Investment Limited’s (NSE:BFINVEST) -17% Earnings Drop?

Today I will take a look at BF Investment Limited’s (NSE:BFINVEST) most recent earnings update (31 March 2018) and compare these latest figures against its performance over the past few years, as well as how the rest of the capital markets industry performed. As an investor, I find it beneficial to assess BFINVEST’s trend over the short-to-medium term in order to gauge whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and ultimately sustainably grow over time.

Was BFINVEST’s recent earnings decline worse than the long-term trend and the industry?

BFINVEST’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2018) of ₹1.1b has declined by -17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 55%, indicating the rate at which BFINVEST is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s look at what’s going on with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, BF Investment has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 8.9% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.4% exceeds the IN Capital Markets industry of 3.8%, indicating BF Investment has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for BF Investment’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 2.8% to 7.0%.

What does this mean?

Though BF Investment’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. You should continue to research BF Investment to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

