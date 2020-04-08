Should You Be Concerned With Boule Diagnostics AB (publ)'s (STO:BOUL) -8.6% Earnings Drop?

Today I will examine Boule Diagnostics AB (publ)'s (OM:BOUL) latest earnings update (31 December 2019) and compare these figures against its performance over the past couple of years, in addition to how the rest of BOUL's industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company's trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Despite a decline, did BOUL underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

BOUL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of kr38m has declined by -8.6% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 7.9%, indicating the rate at which BOUL is growing has slowed down. Why is this? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Boule Diagnostics has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.1% exceeds the SE Medical Equipment industry of 5.0%, indicating Boule Diagnostics has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Boule Diagnostics’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 17% to 16%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 26% to 30% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Though Boule Diagnostics's past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors affecting its business. You should continue to research Boule Diagnostics to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

