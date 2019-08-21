Should You Be Concerned About BW Offshore Limited's (OB:BWO) Historical Volatility?

If you own shares in BW Offshore Limited (OB:BWO) then it's worth thinking about how it contributes to the volatility of your portfolio, overall. In finance, Beta is a measure of volatility. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second type is the broader market volatility, which you cannot diversify away, since it arises from macroeconomic factors which directly affects all the stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What we can learn from BWO's beta value

Given that it has a beta of 2, we can surmise that the BW Offshore share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). Based on this history, investors should be aware that BW Offshore are likely to rise strongly in times of greed, but sell off in times of fear. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether BW Offshore is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does BWO's size impact its beta?

BW Offshore is a small cap stock with a market capitalisation of kr8.2b. Most companies this size are actively traded. It is quite common to see a small-cap stock with a beta greater than one. In part, that's because relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the BW Offshore share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. In order to fully understand whether BWO is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as BW Offshore’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

