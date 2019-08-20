Should You Be Concerned About China YuHua Education Corporation Limited's (HKG:6169) Historical Volatility?

If you're interested in China YuHua Education Corporation Limited (HKG:6169), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What 6169's beta value tells investors

Zooming in on China YuHua Education, we see it has a five year beta of 1.27. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, China YuHua Education shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether China YuHua Education is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

SEHK:6169 Income Statement, August 20th 2019 More

Could 6169's size cause it to be more volatile?

China YuHua Education is a small company, but not tiny and little known. It has a market capitalisation of HK$12b, which means it would be on the radar of intstitutional investors. It's not particularly surprising that it has a higher beta than the overall market. That's because it takes less money to influence the share price of a smaller company, than a bigger company.

What this means for you:

Since China YuHua Education has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether 6169 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as China YuHua Education’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

