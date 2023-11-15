Concerned about climate change? These local businesses are helping residents reduce their carbon footprint

With temperatures rising, climate change is one of the most critical issues we are currently facing.

In hopes of avoiding a lasting impact, The NYS Department of Economic Conservation also released a sustainability plan for 2023-2028 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and engage the public on how they can take action from home.

Alongside the city’s efforts, businesses and leaders in the community have started their own efforts to spread awareness and make sustainable living more accessible.

What does it mean to be sustainable?

Dr. Callie Babbitt, a professor of sustainability at the Rochester Institute of Technology, says: “Sustainability is about trying to grow the economy in smart strategic ways, but it's also about trying to do all of those things while preserving our natural resources.”

Portrait of Callie Babbitt, sustainability professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Because we often need to use environmental resources to make certain products or services, Babbitt always tells her students, “Every decision we make is a sustainability decision, whether we know it or not.”

In a recent Q&A with Babbitt, she shared her thoughts on how we can make small steps towards eco-friendly living. Her answers have been lightly edited for clarity and length.

How can I live more sustainably?

There are a lot of things that we can do that aren’t particularly glamorous but have a big impact. One of the things is being mindful of the energy we consume and we can reduce that by:

Unplugging lights and devices that aren’t in use

Getting a home energy audit

Adding more insulation inside your home

How can I shop more sustainably?

When it comes to food, the average American household spends $1,500 a year on food that will eventually get thrown away. So one of the biggest things we can do is put strategies in place to only buy the food that we need and to use that food effectively.

What if I have food waste/leftovers?

A number of people here in Rochester use household composting. With the emergence of new community-scale composting efforts, there are some private firms that will come to your house, pick up your food waste and compost it for you.

When we have food that goes into our landfills, it degrades and produces methane. Methane is a greenhouse gas that is 20-30x more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of climate impact.

Where can I go to learn more?

Due to the climate crisis, many businesses have stopped providing plastic and paper bags to encourage customers to utilize their reusable bags. And with new low-waste refill stores opening throughout Rochester and surrounding areas, eco-conscious shopping has been made easier.

Here are some local eco-friendly businesses you can support:

Marilla’s Mindful Supplies

Marilla's Mindful supplies celebrate the grand opening of a new location at 661 South Ave. in Rochester, NY

On Aug. 25, this community-driven shop recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location on South Avenue in Rochester.

Founded and owned by Marilla Gonzalez, their mission is "to empower our community to make small practical changes that have a positive impact on the planet as well as the people living here,” according to a press release. They hope to make sustainability simple and accessible to people from all walks of life.

Locations:

661 South Ave., Rochester

438 Exchange St., Geneva

Visit marillas.com to learn more.

Abundance Food Co-op

What started with a group of employees from the Genesee Co-op Natural Food store in 1968, is now a community-built store that prioritizes providing quality, locally sourced and ethically-produced food and crafts.

Learn more at abundance.coop

Location: 571 South Ave., Rochester

Greenovation

Rochester Greenovation Inc. located at SSB Holdings Group, LLC on 850 Saint Paul St. in the Upper Falls District

The secondhand store is focused on preventing waste from growing in local landfills by offering a variety of household goods and appliances.

Learn more at rocgreenovation.org/about-us

Location: 22 Flint St., Rochester

Habitat 4 Humanity ReStore

Located outside of the ReStore on Culver Road is a "boneyard" where volunteers store wood to build sheds and frames for homes. The organization is currently working to provide a shed for each habitat home.

Habitat ReStores are reuse stores that are privately owned and operated by local Habitat for Humanity organizations. The store/donation centers sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, home goods, building materials and more.

Find a ReStore near you at habitat.org/restores

Lori’s Natural Foods

Lori’s is an independent, family-owned grocery store- that was founded by Jim Starks and his daughter Lori.

Visit their online store at lorisnatural.com

Location: 900 Jefferson Road. Building 1, Suite #105, Henrietta

SewGreen

Moriah Passero of Rochester watches as her sister, Arayah, helps her make a stuffed animal at Sew Green @ Rochester on Main St. Sew Green @ Rochester is a nonprofit dedicated to reusing everything related to sewing, knitting, crocheting and needlework and also teach people of any age how to use a sewing machine and any hand needle arts.

SewGreen is a non-profit that is dedicated to “the rescuing and reuse of everything to do with sewing, knitting, crochet, and needlework.” according to their website. They offer a variety of classes on all levels of hand and machine sewing.

Find a class at sewgreenrochester.org

Location: 438 W. Main St., Rochester

What’s Good

Logo for What's Good low-waste, eco-friendly shop.

For founder and owner, Jennifer Young, her sense of social and environmental responsibility began after watching her mom operate her own natural food store, Food for Thought, alongside her best friend in the early 70s.

They use the tagline “Shop with Purpose,” as their company motto and take pride in ensuring they offer products from brands that value the health and well-being of its customers.

You can also visit their online store at shopwhatsgood.com

Location: 114 Fairport Village Landing, Fairport, NY

As someone who works and lives in the city of Rochester, I’m always eager to learn more about the local community. Since living in Rochester, I’ve learned that small businesses are the backbone of the city, and want to continue to amplify their voices.

In doing so, I encourage people to share local businesses they see are doing good things for the community and deserves recognition. Contact me at the D&C via email, gshields@gannett.com.

