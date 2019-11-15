Should You Be Concerned About CNT Group Limited's (HKG:701) Historical Volatility?

Anyone researching CNT Group Limited (HKG:701) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What 701's beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.11, we can surmise that the CNT Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If the past is any guide, we would expect that CNT Group shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how CNT Group fares in that regard, below.

SEHK:701 Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

Does 701's size influence the expected beta?

CNT Group is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of HK$742m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since CNT Group has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether 701 is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as CNT Group’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

