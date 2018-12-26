Should You Be Concerned With Comet Holding AG’s (VTX:COTN) -17% Earnings Drop?

For investors with a long-term horizon, examining earnings trend over time and against industry peers is more insightful than looking at an earnings announcement in one point in time. Investors may find my commentary, albeit very high-level and brief, on Comet Holding AG (VTX:COTN) useful as an attempt to give more color around how Comet Holding is currently performing.

Commentary On COTN’s Past Performance

COTN’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 June 2018) of CHF31m has declined by -17% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 20%, indicating the rate at which COTN is growing has slowed down. Why could this be happening? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Comet Holding has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 15% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 8.3% exceeds the CH Electronic industry of 5.8%, indicating Comet Holding has used its assets more efficiently. Though, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Comet Holding’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 20% to 16%.

Though Comet Holding’s past data is helpful, it is only one aspect of my investment thesis. Companies that are profitable, but have unpredictable earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. I recommend you continue to research Comet Holding to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 June 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



