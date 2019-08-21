Should You Be Concerned With Compagnie des Alpes SA's (EPA:CDA) -19% Earnings Drop?

When Compagnie des Alpes SA (EPA:CDA) released its most recent earnings update (31 March 2019), I wanted to understand how these figures stacked up against its past performance. The two benchmarks I used were Compagnie des Alpes's average earnings over the past couple of years, and its industry performance. These are useful yardsticks to help me gauge whether or not CDA actually performed well. Below is a quick commentary on how I see CDA has performed.

Was CDA's weak performance lately a part of a long-term decline?

CDA's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 March 2019) of €51m has declined by -19% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 20%, indicating the rate at which CDA is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s occurring with margins and if the rest of the industry is experiencing the hit as well.

In terms of returns from investment, Compagnie des Alpes has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 6.0% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 3.1% exceeds the FR Hospitality industry of 2.7%, indicating Compagnie des Alpes has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Compagnie des Alpes’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 6.1% to 7.4%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have volatile earnings, can have many factors influencing its business. I suggest you continue to research Compagnie des Alpes to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 March 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

