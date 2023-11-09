Concerned about crime in Ybor City after shooting? Tampa police to hold town hall.

The Tampa Police Department will hold a town hall in Ybor City after a shooting on Oct. 29 resulted in two people being killed and 15 others being injured by gunfire.

The town hall will be from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Centro Asturiano de Tampa, 1913 N Nebraska Ave.

“Following the tragic incident on October 29 ... that resulted in the loss of two young lives and many victims injured, the Tampa Police (Department) is seeking input from residents, business owners, and other stakeholders throughout Ybor City to work toward community-focused solutions,” a news release from the department states.

The department has been holding other town halls throughout the city over the last several months.

“Town Halls serve as an open forum and opportunity for the public and the Tampa Police Department to come together and work toward collaborative efforts in preventing and reducing crime,” the news release states.

The Oct. 29 shooting occurred on Seventh Avenue during a Halloween celebration when a fight broke. Police have made one arrest in the case but say they believe other people fired guns during the melee.

“The incident that occurred is not a reflection of the Ybor Community, and, understandably, this community has concerns, since then, that we want to address,” Chief Lee Bercaw said in the news release. “Everyone has the right to feel safe and should feel safe in the places they visit, work, and live. By hosting this town hall, we hope that together we can not only address their concerns, but work toward ensuring that the Historic Ybor City District remains a safe place for all.”