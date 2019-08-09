Should You Be Concerned About DaChan Food (Asia) Limited's (HKG:3999) Historical Volatility?

If you're interested in DaChan Food (Asia) Limited (HKG:3999), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Some investors use beta as a measure of how much a certain stock is impacted by market risk (volatility). While we should keep in mind that Warren Buffett has cautioned that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk', beta is still a useful factor to consider. To make good use of it you must first know that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does 3999's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on DaChan Food (Asia), we see it has a five year beta of 1.09. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If the past is any guide, we would expect that DaChan Food (Asia) shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether DaChan Food (Asia) is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

How does 3999's size impact its beta?

With a market capitalisation of HK$416m, DaChan Food (Asia) is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Beta only tells us that the DaChan Food (Asia) share price is sensitive to broader market movements. This could indicate that it is a high growth company, or is heavily influenced by sentiment because it is speculative. Alternatively, it could have operating leverage in its business model. Ultimately, beta is an interesting metric, but there's plenty more to learn. This article aims to educate investors about beta values, but it's well worth looking at important company-specific fundamentals such as DaChan Food (Asia)’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

