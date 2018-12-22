Should You Be Concerned With Donaldson Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:DCI) -18% Earnings Drop?

Increase in profitability and industry-beating performance can be essential considerations in a stock for some investors. In this article, I will take a look at Donaldson Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:DCI) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

Did DCI perform worse than its track record and industry?

DCI’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 October 2018) of US$193m has declined by -18% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -7.8%, indicating the rate at which DCI is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s transpiring with margins and if the rest of the industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Donaldson Company has invested its equity funds well leading to a 22% return on equity (ROE), above the sensible minimum of 20%. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 10.0% exceeds the US Machinery industry of 6.7%, indicating Donaldson Company has used its assets more efficiently. However, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Donaldson Company’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 24% to 24%. This correlates with an increase in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio rising from 18% to 81% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Donaldson Company’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. In some cases, companies that endure an extended period of reduction in earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the recent industry disruption and expansion. I recommend you continue to research Donaldson Company to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 October 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

