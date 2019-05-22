Should You Be Concerned About Envirosuite Limited's (ASX:EVS) Historical Volatility?

If you're interested in Envirosuite Limited (ASX:EVS), then you might want to consider its beta (a measure of share price volatility) in order to understand how the stock could impact your portfolio. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. First, we have company specific volatility, which is the price gyrations of an individual stock. Holding at least 8 stocks can reduce this kind of risk across a portfolio. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks are more sensitive to general market forces than others. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk' in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. A stock with a beta greater than one is more sensitive to broader market movements than a stock with a beta of less than one.

What does EVS's beta value mean to investors?

Looking at the last five years, Envirosuite has a beta of 1.16. The fact that this is well above 1 indicates that its share price movements have shown sensitivity to overall market volatility. If the past is any guide, we would expect that Envirosuite shares will rise quicker than the markets in times of optimism, but fall faster in times of pessimism. Beta is worth considering, but it's also important to consider whether Envirosuite is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

ASX:EVS Income Statement, May 22nd 2019 More

Could EVS's size cause it to be more volatile?

Envirosuite is a rather small company. It has a market capitalisation of AU$50m, which means it is probably under the radar of most investors. It takes less money to influence the share price of a very small company. This may explain the excess volatility implied by this beta value.

What this means for you:

Since Envirosuite tends to moves up when the market is going up, and down when it's going down, potential investors may wish to reflect on the overall market, when considering the stock. In order to fully understand whether EVS is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Envirosuite’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

