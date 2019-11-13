Should You Be Concerned About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.'s (CVE:FO) Historical Volatility?

Anyone researching Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Modern finance theory considers volatility to be a measure of risk, and there are two main types of price volatility. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The other type, which cannot be diversified away, is the volatility of the entire market. Every stock in the market is exposed to this volatility, which is linked to the fact that stocks prices are correlated in an efficient market.

Some stocks mimic the volatility of the market quite closely, while others demonstrate muted, exagerrated or uncorrelated price movements. Beta is a widely used metric to measure a stock's exposure to market risk (volatility). Before we go on, it's worth noting that Warren Buffett pointed out in his 2014 letter to shareholders that 'volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' Having said that, beta can still be rather useful. The first thing to understand about beta is that the beta of the overall market is one. A stock with a beta below one is either less volatile than the market, or more volatile but not corellated with the overall market. In comparison a stock with a beta of over one tends to be move in a similar direction to the market in the long term, but with greater changes in price.

What does FO's beta value mean to investors?

Zooming in on Falcon Oil & Gas, we see it has a five year beta of 1.87. This is above 1, so historically its share price has been influenced by the broader volatility of the stock market. If this beta value holds true in the future, Falcon Oil & Gas shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Share price volatility is well worth considering, but most long term investors consider the history of revenue and earnings growth to be more important. Take a look at how Falcon Oil & Gas fares in that regard, below.

Does FO's size influence the expected beta?

With a market capitalisation of CA$216m, Falcon Oil & Gas is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. It has a relatively high beta, suggesting it is fairly actively traded for a company of its size. Because it takes less capital to move the share price of a small company like this, when a stock this size is actively traded it is quite often more sensitive to market volatility than similar large companies.

What this means for you:

Since Falcon Oil & Gas has a reasonably high beta, it's worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether FO is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Falcon Oil & Gas’s financial health and performance track record. I urge you to continue your research by taking a look at the following:

