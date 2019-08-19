Should You Be Concerned With Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:BDL) -5.0% Earnings Drop?

Today I will examine Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:BDL) latest earnings update (29 June 2019) and compare these figures against its performance over the past couple of years, in addition to how the rest of BDL's industry performed. As a long-term investor, I find it useful to analyze the company's trend over time in order to estimate whether or not the company is able to meet its goals, and eventually grow sustainably over time.

Despite a decline, did BDL underperform the long-term trend and the industry?

BDL's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 29 June 2019) of US$3.3m has declined by -5.0% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of 3.9%, indicating the rate at which BDL is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Well, let’s take a look at what’s going on with margins and whether the entire industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Flanigan's Enterprises has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 5.9% is below the US Hospitality industry of 5.9%, indicating Flanigan's Enterprises's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Flanigan's Enterprises’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 16% to 11%.

Flanigan's Enterprises's track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn't tell the whole story. Companies that are profitable, but have capricious earnings, can have many factors impacting its business. You should continue to research Flanigan's Enterprises to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 29 June 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

