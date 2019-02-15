Should You Be Concerned About Generation Development Group Limited’s (ASX:GDG) Historical Volatility?

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Anyone researching Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) might want to consider the historical volatility of the share price. Volatility is considered to be a measure of risk in modern finance theory. Investors may think of volatility as falling into two main categories. The first category is company specific volatility. This can be dealt with by limiting your exposure to any particular stock. The second sort is caused by the natural volatility of markets, overall. For example, certain macroeconomic events will impact (virtually) all stocks on the market.

Some stocks see their prices move in concert with the market. Others tend towards stronger, gentler or unrelated price movements. Beta can be a useful tool to understand how much a stock is influenced by market risk (volatility). However, Warren Buffett said ‘volatility is far from synonymous with risk’ in his 2014 letter to investors. So, while useful, beta is not the only metric to consider. To use beta as an investor, you must first understand that the overall market has a beta of one. Any stock with a beta of greater than one is considered more volatile than the market, while those with a beta below one are either less volatile or poorly correlated with the market.

What GDG’s beta value tells investors

Given that it has a beta of 1.44, we can surmise that the Generation Development Group share price has been fairly sensitive to market volatility (over the last 5 years). If this beta value holds true in the future, Generation Development Group shares are likely to rise more than the market when the market is going up, but fall faster when the market is going down. Beta is worth considering, but it’s also important to consider whether Generation Development Group is growing earnings and revenue. You can take a look for yourself, below.

Could GDG’s size cause it to be more volatile?

With a market capitalisation of AU$87m, Generation Development Group is a very small company by global standards. It is quite likely to be unknown to most investors. Relatively few investors can influence the price of a smaller company, compared to a large company. This could explain the high beta value, in this case.

What this means for you:

Since Generation Development Group has a reasonably high beta, it’s worth considering why it is so heavily influenced by broader market sentiment. For example, it might be a high growth stock or have a lot of operating leverage in its business model. In order to fully understand whether GDG is a good investment for you, we also need to consider important company-specific fundamentals such as Generation Development Group’s financial health and performance track record. I highly recommend you dive deeper by considering the following:

Future Outlook: What are well-informed industry analysts predicting for GDG’s future growth? Take a look at our free research report of analyst consensus for GDG’s outlook. Past Track Record: Has GDG been consistently performing well irrespective of the ups and downs in the market? Go into more detail in the past performance analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of GDG’s historicals for more clarity. Other Interesting Stocks: It’s worth checking to see how GDG measures up against other companies on valuation. You could start with this free list of prospective options.

